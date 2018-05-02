Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Sachin Pilot removed as Rajasthan dy CM, PCC chief

    The Congress on Tuesday sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister and the party’s state unit chief.

    Cracking the whip on the rebel party leader, the party also removed his loyalists Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena from the state cabinet.

    Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met governor Kalraj Mishra immediately after the Congress Legislature Party meeting where the decision to remove the three ministers was taken.

    Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said education minister Govind Singh Dotasara will be the new Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

    He said Sachin Pilot enjoyed the affection and blessings of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was given political power at a young age.

    Yet, he and other ministers were trying to topple the state government as part of a BJP conspiracy, he added.

    Sources said Gehlot briefed the Governor on recent developments in the state, caught in the grip of a power struggle between him and Pilot.

