Two arrested for illegal possession of weapons

Nagpur: The sleuths of Crime Branch nabbed two youths allegedly for illegal possession of weapons on Monday night. Besides seizing three guns, magazines, live cartridges, and Bolero van cops have also detained valuables collectively of ₹ 8.87 lakh.

According to police sources, the Crime Branch officials were on patrolling duty when they received a tip off about a duo driving Bolero with illegal weapons. Acting swiftly on the inputs cops laid the trap near MSEB office, Seminary Hills under Gittikhadan police Station and nabbed the accused duo who identified them as Shashank Sunil Samundre (20), a resident of Pachpaoli and Rishab Rakesh Sahu (21), a resident of Kamal Chowk.

Cops have booked the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC and started the probe.