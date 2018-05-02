Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jul 14th, 2020

    Two arrested for illegal possession of weapons

    Nagpur: The sleuths of Crime Branch nabbed two youths allegedly for illegal possession of weapons on Monday night. Besides seizing three guns, magazines, live cartridges, and Bolero van cops have also detained valuables collectively of ₹ 8.87 lakh.

    According to police sources, the Crime Branch officials were on patrolling duty when they received a tip off about a duo driving Bolero with illegal weapons. Acting swiftly on the inputs cops laid the trap near MSEB office, Seminary Hills under Gittikhadan police Station and nabbed the accused duo who identified them as Shashank Sunil Samundre (20), a resident of Pachpaoli and Rishab Rakesh Sahu (21), a resident of Kamal Chowk.

    Cops have booked the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC and started the probe.

    Trending In Nagpur
    City’s top gangster, sharpshooter inside Central Jail test Positive for Coronavirus
    City’s top gangster, sharpshooter inside Central Jail test Positive for Coronavirus
    Another standoff between NMC, BJP : MLC ‘abuses’ senior official
    Another standoff between NMC, BJP : MLC ‘abuses’ senior official
    Nagpur Corona Update: 74 positive, one death
    Nagpur Corona Update: 74 positive, one death
    नागपुरात ७४ पॉझिटिव्ह, एकाचा मृत्यू, या वसाहतीत आढळले रुग्ण
    नागपुरात ७४ पॉझिटिव्ह, एकाचा मृत्यू, या वसाहतीत आढळले रुग्ण
    Maharashtra Reports 6,497 New Coronavirus Cases, With More Than 193 Deaths
    Maharashtra Reports 6,497 New Coronavirus Cases, With More Than 193 Deaths
    Ex-UGC chief Sukhadeo Thorat demands cancellation of final year exams
    Ex-UGC chief Sukhadeo Thorat demands cancellation of final year exams
    कृषी मालावर आधारित उद्योग, अर्थव्यवस्था, निर्यातवाढ, नवीन तंत्रज्ञान हा आत्मनिर्भरतेचा मार्ग : नितीन गडकरी
    कृषी मालावर आधारित उद्योग, अर्थव्यवस्था, निर्यातवाढ, नवीन तंत्रज्ञान हा आत्मनिर्भरतेचा मार्ग : नितीन गडकरी
    CBSE 12th Result 2020 : 88.78% pass, girls outshine boys
    CBSE 12th Result 2020 : 88.78% pass, girls outshine boys
    CBSE declares Class XII results
    CBSE declares Class XII results
    Maharashtra Board likely to announce the result of HSC on Tuesday July 14
    Maharashtra Board likely to announce the result of HSC on Tuesday July 14
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0