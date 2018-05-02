Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar Series -Troilee Dutta

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur , has arranged Webinar of Troilee Dutta , Renowned Sarod Player from Kolkata on topic “ Challenges of Musicians in Covid 19 and Remedies for it “ Live on Zoom platform.

Troilee Dutta Internationally renowned Sarod Player from Kolkata was key note speaker for webinar. Majority of people from cultural field, students was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and who is also known as Voice of Mohd Rafi in musical world of Ngpur , introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the present condition of cultural field. Speaker share present status of musicians with gathering. She gave brief idea about societies expectations and cultural scenario as a whole.

Troilee Datta is a Internationally Acclaimed Indian Classical instrument ‘Sarod’ player belong to Maihar Gharana. The inherent interest bloomed when Troilee was in her very infancy, at the age of five years. Her tiny soft fingers started to get acquainted with the golden string of Sarod under the affectionate guidance of Pandit Kamal Mallick, disciple of Sangeetacharya Shyam Ganguli and Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. She received the most coveted taalim from Pandit Kamal Mallick and has been blooming as a Sarod Player in her contemporary era. Currently after the death of Mr Mallik she is receiving guidance on advance techniques of music making from Pt. Sanjoy Bandopadhaya, the eminent sitar virtuoso.

While explaining about worship and Blessing to musicians , She perform to explain its significance and importance. She says that hard work , patience and faith within guru and yourself are the key parameters to achieve excellence in this field. There is no shortcut in this field. Now a days , every things are instant but instrument performance cant be.

Total Devotion , practice are necessary on daily basis to excel in Instrument performance. She share her own experiences that how hard work she has done in her students phase and still doing it for betterment of excellent performance. . She appeal to participants , not to get dishearten by difficulties. Try to find opportunity in that difficulty and march ahead. She further says that , Covid 19 has taught us effective use of Online avenues .And people starts exploring it from their end.

She quotes various live examples to support her saying that how individually each one can find peace and satisfaction in life by passionate working. Students of music school was online in majority to listen views expressed by Troilee Dutta . .

Har Awards and Achievements are

Govt. of India – Ministry of Culture selected her for National Scholarship for her music from the year 2010-2011.

• She is Sangeet Ratna from Bangio Sanskriti Pariashad.

• Troilee is exceptionally outstanding in her Academic career too. She is First Class First, Gold Medallist in M.A in Music from Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata. She has also qualified UGC-NET for Lectureship and awarded Junior Research Fellowship. She is now perusing her Ph.D.at RBU, Kolkata.

• In the year 2009 she stood first in both the competitions organized by “The Dover Lane Music Conference & The Dover Lane Music Academy and “Sri Aurobindo Institute Of Culture”, Kolkata.

• She is an All India Radio B- High Graded Artist.

• She is a Doordarshan(Indian National Television broadcast Channel) empanelled Artist

• Troilee is also a Spicmacay empanelled artist.

. Notable Performances INDIA:

• Troilee Was Invited at Hyderabad House, New Delhi and performed in front of honourable Prime Minister of India Mr. Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Malaysia Mr. Najib Razak.

• Inter University Concert at Sachin Deb Barman Memorial Govt Music College, Agartala, Tripura. • Shri Shirdi Sai Baba Women’s College, Rajasthan.

• Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya, Bhopal, M.P.

• Indira Kala Sangit Vishwavidyalaya, Chattisgarh.

• Spicmacay Tour in Rajasthan and Tripura. • Rabindranath Tagore House, Kolkata

. • Centre for Tagore Research, Rabindra Bharati university, Kolkata. • Sangeet Piyasi, Kolkata.

• Performance at Nizam Palace Kolkata.

• Bhowanipore Sangit Sammilani, Kolkata.

• Tribeni Sangeet Samaj, Kolkata.

• Performance at Headquarter of South Eastern Railway, Garden Reach, Kolkata.

• Performance at Brahamapur Suromurchona.

• Vivek Mela organized by Vivekananda Study center and Ramkrishna Mission, Kolkata.

• Recreation Club of Punjab National Bank and so on.

• Television Appearances in Tara Music’s “Aaj Sokaler Amantrone” live and in Kolkata TV live. ABROAD:

• International Eco-Jazz Festival, Reggio Calabria, Italy.

• Concert on the celebration of 62th Indian Independence Day at Bharat Vereni, e.V, Frankfurt

• Performance at Indian Embassy, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

• Indian Embassy of Netherlands, The Hague. • Conservatorio di musica di Vicenza, Italy.

• Galleria Sonora , Rome, Italy.

• Troilee was invited to present Indian Classical Music in Fujairah International Arts Festival, UAE.

Organiser Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and Principal of renowned Engineering College of Nagpur, in his concluding remarks talks about the present scenario of musicians in city. There are musicians in city who perform at various events which took place in city. . He further says that musicians should come ahead and learn some professional skills. Its our duty as a whole to support musicians in these crucial days. .. He share about the difficulties faced by artists because of lock down. Sa Re Ga Ma gp is extending help to all needy people.

Later on Question and answer session Troilee Dutta gave answers to the questions asked by audience. Vivek Joshi, Mrs. Harshali Kherche , Vijay Puranik, , . Mr. Yoganand Bopche, Prof. Ashish Taywade , Mrs. Nalini Chauhan , Ravi Satfale, Shantanu Uttarwar , Shivkumar Awze, Sanjay Gawai , Asks their doubts for betterment of cultural world.

Dr. Varsha Uttarwar express her gratitude towards all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.