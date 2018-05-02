Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Aug 5th, 2020

    Man duped of Rs 40,000 at ATM in Nagpur

    Nagpur: A man was allegedly duped of Rs 40,000 by an unidentified person at an ATM in Kanha town of Maharashtra”s Nagpur district on Wednesday, police said.

    The accused allegedly duped Hansaram Kolebaji Borkute on the pretext of helping him withdraw cash from an ATM of State Bank of India, an official said.

    The accused swapped Borkute”s debit card with a replica after memorising his ATM pin and later withdrew Rs 40,000 from the account, he said.

    Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further probe is underway.

