Sa Re Ga Ma Webinar Series : Garima Bhargava

Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group Nagpur , has arranged Webinar of Garima Bhargava , Renowned Kathak Dancer from Kota (Rajasthan.) on topic “Impact of Covid 19 on Classical Dance sector and Remedies “ Live on Zoom platform. Ms. Garima Bhargava a renowned Kathak Dancer from Kota was key note speaker for webinar. Majority of people from cultural field, students was on line for the webinar. At the beginning organizer Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group and who is also known as Voice of Mukesh in musical world , introduce Speaker and welcome all on line participants.

Webinar starts with the present condition of cultural field. Speaker share present status of Classical dancers with gathering. She gave brief idea about societies expectations and cultural scenario as a whole.

While explaining about worship and Blessings in kathak, She act and perform various steps of kthak to explain its significance and importance. She says that hard work , patience and faith within guru and yourself are the key parameters to achieve excellence in this field. There is no shortcut in this field. Now a days , every things are instant but Kathak cant be. Total Devotion , practice are necessary on daily basis to excel in classical dance.

She share her own experiences that how hard work she has done in her students phase and still doing it for betterment of Classical dance. She appeal to participants , not to get dishearten by difficulties. Try to find opportunity in that difficulty and march ahead. She perform a piece of ct during her lucid delivery. Very nicely she explain audience about kathak as a worship , role of dance in peace of mind and healthy life..

She further says that , Covid 19 has taught us effective use of Online avenues .And people starts exploring it from their end. She further quotes that no one can make you a perfect dancer , unless you yourself is convinced for it. She further quotes that one must be optimistic toward life and should think positive for his her future. She quotes various live examples to support her saying that how individually each one can find peace and satisfaction in life by dancing. . Students of Kathak was online in majority to listen views expressed by Garima Madam.

Garima Bhargava, a multifaceted Kathak Artist is the Senior Disciple of renowned Kathak Guru Pt. Rajendra Gangani ji. She completed her Diploma Honour’s & Post Diploma from Kathak Kendra, New Delhi & completed her Masters in Kathak from Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya (Khairagarh).

Presently Pursuing Phd. from Banasthali Vidyapeeth.

Some of Achievements of Garima Bhargav are :-

Deputed as “First Indian Cultural Officer” in Mexico by Ministry of External Affairs & Indian Council for Cultural Relations (2011).

Scholarship from HRD – Ministry of Culture (Govt. of India), Sangeet Natak Akademi, Jodhpur & Kathak Kendra, New Delhi.

Yuva Puraskar by Rajasthan Sangeet Natak Akademi (Jodhpur), Graded Artist of National Doordarshan. Felicitated with prestigious awards like Rastriya Jayadev Puraskar, Kala Tirth Puraskar, Konark Nritya Bibhushan Award, Durga Ratna Award, Naad Yogi Samman, Kalpavruksha Puraskar, Dainik Bhaskar Women of the Year, Honoured by Ambassadors of different countries, Appreciation Award from International Fine Arts Universities, Ashirwad Media Award etc.

As a Choreographer created Productions like Shvam ne…, Nritya, Ravan Krit Shiv Tandav Strotam, Aarambh, Umang. Om, Ahilya Uddhar, Khel Khel Mein, Holi Khelat Hai Girdhari etc.

Founded Trinetraa Kathak Akademi in 2013 to promote Indian Classical Dance & Music.

Performed widely in major festivals within & outside the Country. Konark Festival, Mudra Festival, Kathak Mahotsav, Taj Mahotsav, Cuttack Mahotsav, Surya Film Festival. Uday Shankar Dance Festival, Madhurita Sarang Festival, Kalpavruksh Nrityotsav etc. Thailand, Singapore, China, Mexico, Germany, New York, Laos – PDR, Chicago, Germany, Spain etc International Dance & Music Festivals.

Organiser Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural Group , in his concluding remarks talks about the present scenario of classical dance classes in city. There are some classes for classical dance where students are getting training of it. He sys that more thrust must be given on classical dance sector to give boost to it. He share about the difficulties faced by artists because of lock down. Sa Re Ga Ma gp is extending help to all needy people.

Later on Question and answer session takes place where Garima Bhargav gave answers to the questions asked by audience. Ms. Mrunmai Limaye, Meenal Natu, Mrs. Harshali Kherche , Vijay Puranik, , . Mr. Bopche, Prof. Ashish Taywade , Mrs. Nalini Chauhan , Ravi Satfale, Shantanu Uttarwar , Dhanashree Heblikar, Asks their doubts for betterment of cultural world.

Dr. Varsha Uttarwar express her gratitude towards all on line guests and propose Vote of Thanks.