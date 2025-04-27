Rural Police Seize Large Cache of Illegal Firearms; 3 Arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown, the Nagpur Rural Police seized a large cache of illegal firearms, including three mausers, two country-made pistols, and a quantity of narcotics, arresting three accused from Walni village under Saoner Police Station limits.

Acting on a tip-off, Anil Maske, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and Assistant Superintendent of Police, Saoner, received information that Ashish alias Gullu Rajbahadur Verma (25), wanted in a case registered at Saoner, was hiding at the residence of his associate, Abhishek alias Chhatu Anil Singh (29), in Walni village. Verma was suspected to be in possession of illegal arms.

A joint team led by SDPO Kanhan Santosh Gaikwad and Kelwad Police Station in-charge Anil Raut was swiftly formed. On reaching the location, the team found Verma, Singh, and another accused, Gabbar Dattu Jumle (30). Although the trio attempted to flee, they were apprehended after a brief chase.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of three mausers, two country-made pistols, 36 live cartridges, two empty cartridges, six Android phones, and approximately 1,028 grams of marijuana. The total value of the seized items is estimated to be around ₹2,71,800.

The police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 3, 5, and 25 of the Indian Arms Act and Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(B), 21(b), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Khaparkheda Police Station.

All three accused are in custody, and further investigation is underway to trace the network supplying illegal arms and narcotics.

