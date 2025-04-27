Man Dies After Friend’s Threats Over Debt

Advertisement



Nagpur: A 35-year-old man ended his life after facing continuous threats from his childhood friend over an unpaid financial debt. The deceased, identified as Roshan Ramesh Shende, a resident of Malipura, Juni Shukrawari, committed suicide by hanging himself at his home on April 19.

According to police, Roshan, who worked at a petrol pump, had borrowed ₹11,000 from his friend, Sagar Madhukar Kamble (21), a milk vendor from Telipura, Juni Shukrawari, a few months ago. The loan carried an interest rate of 10%. Although Roshan had been regularly paying the interest, he was unable to repay the principal amount.

Gold Rate 25 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,300 /- Gold 22 KT 89,600 /- Silver / Kg 97,100 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Over the past two months, Sagar allegedly began threatening Roshan, demanding full repayment and even issuing death threats against Roshan and his family. Unable to bear the constant harassment, Roshan took the extreme step by hanging himself with a saree tied to a ceiling hook.

Initially, the police registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation. During the inquiry, Roshan’s father, Ramesh Shende, revealed to police the harassment his son had been facing. Acting on this information, police have now registered a case against Sagar for abetment to suicide. The accused is currently absconding, and a search operation is underway to locate and arrest him.

Advertisement