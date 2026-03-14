Rumour of child kidnapping sparks mob assault on elderly woman in Hingna

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Nagpur: A disturbing incident highlighting the dangers of rumour-driven panic unfolded in the Raipur area of Hingna Tehsil in Nagpur district on Friday morning, when a mentally unwell elderly woman was mistaken for a child kidnapper and assaulted by local residents. The incident, triggered by baseless suspicion and amplified through social media, created chaos in the neighbourhood before police intervened and rescued the woman.

Suspicion triggered by plastic bag

The incident occurred around 10 am near Nehru Vidyalaya in Raipur. According to police, the nearly 60-year-old woman was walking along the road when a four-year-old girl from the locality was heading towards a nearby grocery shop.

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The elderly woman reportedly tried to speak with the child. However, this interaction raised suspicion among the child’s mother and some women in the vicinity, who assumed the woman might be attempting to abduct the girl. The suspicion intensified when residents noticed that the woman was carrying a large plastic bag and some medicines.

Based on these assumptions, rumours quickly spread among locals that the woman intended to drug the child and carry her away in the plastic bag. Within minutes, a crowd gathered at the spot, and in a disturbing display of mob anger, some women slapped and manhandled the elderly woman.

Police rescue the woman

After receiving information about the incident, the Nagpur Police rushed to the spot and managed to safely remove the woman from the angry crowd. She was taken to the police station for questioning.

During inquiry, the woman revealed that she lives in the Isasani area and had come to Hingna Government Hospital for treatment of severe toothache. After completing her treatment, she reportedly lost her way while returning home.

She told police that she had approached the little girl only because she was thirsty and wanted to ask for water, but her attempt to communicate was misunderstood.

Further investigation revealed that the woman had been living in the Isasani locality for nearly 30 years. She has three sons, three daughters-in-law, and several grandchildren.

Family members later arrived at the police station and informed officers that the woman suffers from mental illness and is undergoing treatment. They also explained that she does not understand Marathi and speaks Bhojpuri, which may have contributed to the misunderstanding.

After verifying the family’s claims and reviewing the circumstances, police confirmed that the woman was completely innocent. She was subsequently handed over to her relatives.

Rumours spread panic on social media

The situation worsened when some bystanders recorded videos of the elderly woman being surrounded by the crowd and circulated them on social media with misleading captions claiming she had been caught while attempting to kidnap a child in a sack.

These viral posts triggered fear and confusion across the Hingna area, forcing police to step in and clarify the facts.

Officials from Nagpur Police have now begun examining the circulation of these videos and are considering action against those responsible for spreading rumours.

Police appeal for public responsibility

The police have strongly appealed to citizens not to believe or circulate unverified social media messages about child-lifting gangs, stating that no such gang is currently active in Nagpur.

Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant about children’s safety but warned against taking the law into their own hands or reacting to rumours.

Police advised parents to continue basic safety practices such as accompanying young children to school bus stops and immediately reporting any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or by calling emergency helpline 112.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of how misinformation and mob mentality can quickly turn into injustice against innocent people, especially the elderly and mentally vulnerable.

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