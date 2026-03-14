Nagpur Hotels Turn to Induction Cooking Amid LPG Supply Concerns

LPG Supply Concerns in Nagpur: What Distributors and Hotel Owners Are Saying

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Nagpur: Uncertainty surrounding the supply of LPG across the country has begun raising concerns within the hospitality sector, particularly among hotels and restaurants that rely heavily on commercial gas cylinders for daily kitchen operations.

Against this backdrop, Nagpur Today spoke with local LPG distributors and hotel industry representatives to understand the ground reality in the city. While there is no immediate crisis, stakeholders say they are closely monitoring the situation and preparing contingency measures in case supply disruptions intensify.

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Dr. Roshan Bhivapurkar, Channel Partner of Indian Oil, explained that the government has issued certain guidelines regarding the distribution of commercial LPG cylinders. According to him, essential services such as schools and hospitals are being given priority to ensure that domestic LPG supply for households remains uninterrupted. He also clarified that citizens do not need to panic, as authorities are working to maintain balanced distribution.

Meanwhile, Tajinder Singh Renu, President of the Nagpur Residential Hotels Association (NRHA), stated that some hotel operators have started facing minor difficulties in obtaining commercial LPG cylinders in certain areas. As a precautionary measure, the association has advised hotel owners to gradually increase the use of induction stoves wherever possible.

He added that some establishments are also considering temporarily removing dishes from their menus that require extensive gas usage, in order to manage kitchen operations more efficiently.

Renu further noted that although the situation presents challenges for the hospitality industry, customers have shown understanding and cooperation. He also urged hotel owners to avoid engaging in or encouraging black marketing of LPG cylinders.

At present, the hotel industry in Nagpur remains in constant communication with concerned departments and gas distributors to ensure that supply chains remain stable. Industry representatives say they are prepared to adopt alternative measures if necessary while continuing to serve customers without major disruptions.

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