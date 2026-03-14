Hailstorm, rain alert issued for Nagpur as mercury crosses 41°C in 7 Vidarbha districts

Weather Department forecasts thunderstorms, strong winds and possible hail between March 15 and 19; farmers advised to remain cautious

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Nagpur: With temperatures steadily climbing across the Vidarbha region, the weather pattern over Nagpur is now expected to shift towards cloudy conditions accompanied by rain and thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that between March 15 and March 19, isolated places in Nagpur city and district may experience rain, strong winds, lightning and thunder, bringing temporary relief from the prevailing heat.

According to the forecast, one or two locations in Nagpur district are likely to receive rainfall almost daily during this period. Meteorologists believe the rainfall activity could lead to a drop of around 2–3°C in the daytime temperature, easing the heat conditions that have intensified over the past few days.

Friday remained extremely hot

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Despite the approaching weather change, Friday witnessed intense sunshine in Nagpur from early morning, pushing the mercury close to the 40°C mark. The IMD recorded the maximum temperature at 39.4°C, which is 3.8°C above the seasonal average.

Interestingly, the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.1°C, which remained 1.4°C below the normal level, reflecting a noticeable difference between day and night temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that isolated rainfall may occur on March 15, 16 and 18, while March 19 may witness showers at several locations across the district. The rain activity is expected to be accompanied by gusty winds and lightning, and there is also a possibility of hailstorms in parts of Vidarbha.

Due to this forecast, the Agriculture Department has urged farmers to stay alert and take precautionary measures to protect standing crops. Officials warned that between March 17 and 20, several parts of Vidarbha could witness thundercloud formation, rainfall and isolated hailstorms, which may affect agricultural produce.

Temperatures likely to fall slightly

With the arrival of rain-bearing clouds, meteorologists expect daytime temperatures in Nagpur to fall slightly to between 36°C and 38°C, while the minimum temperature may hover around 18°C over the next few days.

Meanwhile, heat conditions across Vidarbha have intensified significantly. On Friday, seven districts recorded maximum temperatures of 40°C or above, indicating the early onset of severe summer conditions.

Among the highest temperatures recorded were:

• Akola: 41.5°C

• Amravati: 41.8°C

• Bramhapuri: 41.4°C

• Chandrapur: 40.0°C

• Wardha: 40.6°C

• Washim: 40.5°C

• Yavatmal: 40.4°C

Weather experts say the combination of rising heat and moisture-laden winds is creating conditions conducive to thunderstorms and localized rain activity across Vidarbha in the coming days.

Authorities have advised citizens to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid open areas during lightning, while farmers have been urged to secure crops and agricultural equipment to minimize possible losses from rain and hail.

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