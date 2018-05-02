RTO Scam : Court grants bail to lady official

Nagpur: The JMFC court on Wednesday granted bail to Woman Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (WAMVI), Sanjivani Chopde in connection with learning license scam. Economic Offence Wing (EoW) on Monday arrested Chopde and presented her before the court seeking her custody. After hearing both the sides, the court had granted bail to Chopde, who was booked by EoW under section 419, 420, 464, 465, 468, 471 of IPC, Section 66 (C) & (D) of IT Act and Section 4, 5 & 6 of Official Secrets Act. Adv Sameer Sonwane was the counsel of the accused.

RTO had set up an e-system to issue licenses. User ID and password of the system was given to the touts by the RTO officials. The touts had issued hundreds of the licenses by accessing the system in connivance with the RTO officials. The touts were charging more than Rs 1,000 for each learning license and transferring a part of it to the RTO officials. Police had booked 17 persons including two motor vehicle inspectors (MVI) and five assistant MVIs in Learning License (LL) scam at city Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The accused were identified as Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors (AMVIs) Abhijeet Khare, Shailesh Kopulla, Vilas Tengne, Sanjay Pallewad, Sanjivani Chopde, Mangesh Rathod,Mithun Dongre; Jr Clerk Dipali Bhoyar, the then System Administrator Pradip Lohgaonkar; AshwiniSawarkar, Rajesh Deshmukh, Ashish Bhoyar, Arun Lanjewar, Umesh Dhiwdhonde, UTL employee Amol Pantawne, private internet subscriber of Orange Infocom Pvt Ltd and owner of Orange Infocom Pvt Ltd Jeram Jerome D’souza.

The police have arrested Abhijeet Khare, Shailesh Kopulla, Vilas Thengne, Sanjay Pallewad, Mangesh Rathod and Mithun Dongre so far.