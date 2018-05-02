Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Nov 6th, 2019

Power Game: NMC stops encroachment drive at Patil’s Classes

Nagpur: The anti-encroachment drive of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) often turns lax when it comes to dealing with special cases. The latest incident came to fore on Wednesday, at the team of anti-encroachment department of Laxmi Nagar Zone left the premises of Dev Nagar Square, based Patil’s Classes premises without any action.

According to sources, few floors of the class building were illegally constructed. Even they have not authorized to install social panels in the building. Following this the officials of Laxmi Nagar anti-encroachment approached the classes on Wednesday. However, the drive could not even last for entire day and came to an end within couple of hours.

When Nagpur Today took matter to R P Bhivgade, Assistant Commissioner, Laxmi Nagar Zone, he directed us to concerning officer Totewar on the pretext that, “he has to attend a meeting”. On contacting Totewar, the NMC officer didn’t even received a single call and not even bothered to reply to the phone texts.

This has raised several eye-brows on authenticity of the NMC bosses. While common citizens have to pledge in front of the NMC bosses to secure their roof, some people with “good contacts” are often set scot-free by these officials.

Happening Nagpur
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
Rashmi Jha is the Real Winner Of ‘Ace Of Space 2’ – Salman Zaidi
Rashmi Jha is the Real Winner Of ‘Ace Of Space 2’ – Salman Zaidi
Nagpur Crime News
62-year-old man arrested for raping minor in Jaripatka
62-year-old man arrested for raping minor in Jaripatka
Two arrested for molesting woman, thrashing her brother in Jaripatka
Two arrested for molesting woman, thrashing her brother in Jaripatka
Maharashtra News
सराईत गुन्हेगारास सहा महिण्यासाठी हद्दपार
सराईत गुन्हेगारास सहा महिण्यासाठी हद्दपार
नागपुर विभागिय पदवीधर मतदार संघ करीता मतदार नोंदणी
नागपुर विभागिय पदवीधर मतदार संघ करीता मतदार नोंदणी
Hindi News
सिकंदराबाद – रक्सोल के दरम्यान नागपुर होकर साप्ताहिक 10 विशेष ट्रेन की सेवाएँ
सिकंदराबाद – रक्सोल के दरम्यान नागपुर होकर साप्ताहिक 10 विशेष ट्रेन की सेवाएँ
मनपा की कचरा संकलन ठेकेदार कंपनी पर ‘ईडी’ का छापा
मनपा की कचरा संकलन ठेकेदार कंपनी पर ‘ईडी’ का छापा
Trending News
Tiger trapped in river rocks near Chandrapur dies
Tiger trapped in river rocks near Chandrapur dies
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
Featured News
No talks between Bhagwat, Uddhav… yet: Raut
No talks between Bhagwat, Uddhav… yet: Raut
शरद पवार का एलान- हम विपक्ष में बैठेंगे, शिवसेना और भाजपा बनाएं सरकार
शरद पवार का एलान- हम विपक्ष में बैठेंगे, शिवसेना और भाजपा बनाएं सरकार
Trending In Nagpur
सिकंदराबाद – रक्सोल के दरम्यान नागपुर होकर साप्ताहिक 10 विशेष ट्रेन की सेवाएँ
सिकंदराबाद – रक्सोल के दरम्यान नागपुर होकर साप्ताहिक 10 विशेष ट्रेन की सेवाएँ
त्या वृध्दाची महिलांनी केली धुलाई
त्या वृध्दाची महिलांनी केली धुलाई
Tiger trapped in river rocks near Chandrapur dies
Tiger trapped in river rocks near Chandrapur dies
मनपा की कचरा संकलन ठेकेदार कंपनी पर ‘ईडी’ का छापा
मनपा की कचरा संकलन ठेकेदार कंपनी पर ‘ईडी’ का छापा
आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांनी घेतलेल्या बैठकीचे पडसाद, स्मार्ट सिटीच्या कामाला वेग
आमदार कृष्णा खोपडे यांनी घेतलेल्या बैठकीचे पडसाद, स्मार्ट सिटीच्या कामाला वेग
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
IAF to organize Air Fest 2019 to mark its 87th Anniversary
कर संग्राहकांना एका ‘क्लिक’वर मिळणार मालमत्ता कराची माहिती
कर संग्राहकांना एका ‘क्लिक’वर मिळणार मालमत्ता कराची माहिती
Navodaya Bank Scam: Dhawad remanded to police custody till Nov 13
Navodaya Bank Scam: Dhawad remanded to police custody till Nov 13
‘बेटी बचाव बेटी पढाओ’ मोहिमेच्या कामाला गती द्यावी -जिल्हाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे
‘बेटी बचाव बेटी पढाओ’ मोहिमेच्या कामाला गती द्यावी -जिल्हाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे
जिल्हाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे यांची भरोसा सेलला भेट
जिल्हाधिकारी रविंद्र ठाकरे यांची भरोसा सेलला भेट
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145