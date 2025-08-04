RTO Bombshell: Transporter Caught Threatening Officers for Illegal Collections

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a serious incident exposing potential pressure tactics in the state transport system, the Ramtek police have booked a Navi Mumbai-based transporter for allegedly threatening a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) and attempting to interfere with official duties at a Nagpur checkpost.

Prashant Jadhav, owner of Prashant Trailer Service from Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai, has been charged with obstructing government work, issuing caste-based threats, and attempting to coerce Regional Transport Office (RTO) staff into allowing unchecked passage of trucks. He is also suspected of acting under instructions from certain senior officials in the Transport Commissioner’s Office.

The complainant, Gagesh Rameshrao Rathod (45), a resident of Naveen Subhedar Layout and an MVI with the Nagpur city RTO, was on duty at the Kandri border checkpost on July 31 at 8:21 am when the incident occurred.

According to the FIR, Jadhav arrived in a car (MH-46/BK-2617) along with an associate and began recording videos inside the government premises without official permission. Upon being questioned, he allegedly demanded that his trucks be allowed to pass freely and threatened consequences if Rathod did not comply. Jadhav reportedly referred to certain “procedures” supposedly directed by senior transport officials and questioned why they were not being followed.

Rathod further alleged that during the altercation, Jadhav used caste-based slurs and disrupted vehicle checking operations for approximately 30 minutes. Eyewitnesses, including driver Vijay Sontakke and an Adani company employee, corroborated the sequence of events.

Following Rathod’s complaint, Ramtek police registered a case against Jadhav under Sections 132, 221, 352, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s), and 3(2)(va) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. A detailed investigation is in progress.

Past Pattern of Intimidation

Sources within the Transport Department suggest that Jadhav has a history of attempting to influence RTO operations. Similar complaints have been recorded at the Gondia and Aurangabad RTOs. He is believed to be working in coordination with certain 1999-batch officers from the Transport Department who are allegedly involved in unauthorized activities.

In one such case, a regional officer posted in Jalgaon was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 3 lakh. The complainant in that case had earlier refused to carry out illegal directives from senior officials. As part of an apparent retaliation strategy, Jadhav and others are now allegedly being used to harass remaining non-compliant officers, including Rathod.

The case has raised serious concerns regarding the integrity of enforcement mechanisms and the role of external actors being deployed to undermine honest officials.

Further developments are awaited as the investigation unfolds.