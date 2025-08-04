Gadkari Bomb Scare: What Made a Nagpur Man Dial 112 With a Lie?

Advertisement



Nagpur: A seemingly normal Sunday morning turned chaotic when a bomb threat call targeted the residence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur. The call sent city police into overdrive—only to discover it was a hoax.

The call came in on the emergency helpline 112, warning of a potential explosive threat at Gadkari’s home. Within minutes, security forces and the bomb squad were mobilized, sweeping the area and raising the alarm.

But as the dust settled, investigators traced the call to Umesh Vishnu Raut, a resident of Tulsi Bagh Road near Vima Dawakhana in the Sakkardara area of Nagpur. Raut, who works at a country liquor shop, had made the call using a mobile number registered in his name.

Gold Rate 04 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,300/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,12,100/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Thanks to quick technical tracking and mobile location tracing, police detained Raut from near the Vima Dawakhana premises and took him in for interrogation. He was later formally arrested by the crime branch.

The entire episode was confirmed to be a false alarm—a prank that wasted time and resources and could have caused widespread panic.

As of now, Raut’s motive remains unclear, but senior officers are digging deeper to determine whether this was a one-off prank or part of a pattern of mischief. Authorities are also checking if he has a criminal history or similar offenses in the past.

A formal case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.