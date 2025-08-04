MBBS Intern Found Dead in AIIMS Nagpur Hostel Room

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old MBBS intern at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur, was found dead in his hostel room on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Sanket Panditrao Dabhade, a native of Jintur in Parbhani district.

According to police sources, Sanket had recently completed his MBBS degree from AIIMS Nagpur and was undergoing his mandatory internship. He was residing in Room No. 909 at Charak Hostel.

Sanket was last seen by fellow interns on Saturday night. When he did not step out of his room the following morning, friends became concerned and alerted the hostel warden. Upon unlocking the room, the warden and students were shocked to discover Sanket’s body hanging inside the bathroom. He had reportedly used a shawl to hang himself from the bathroom door.

The college administration immediately informed the Sonegaon Police, who arrived at the scene and began an investigation. A suicide note was recovered from the room, and authorities have seized Sanket’s mobile phone for further forensic and digital analysis.

While the contents of the note have not been made public, police have registered a case of accidental death and are continuing with the inquiry to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

Sanket belonged to an educated family—his father is a school teacher and his sister is a BAMS doctor, police said.

The untimely death of a young medical student has sent shockwaves through the AIIMS Nagpur campus, with students and staff expressing deep grief over the loss.