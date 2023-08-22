MPCC’s ‘Lok Samvad Yatra’ to connect with people across Maharashtra

Nagpur: The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has unveiled an ambitious program, the ‘Lok Samvad (People Connect) Yatra’, aimed at establishing a direct connection with citizens throughout the state. A meeting of senior MPCC office bearers, MPs, MLAs, and other party members from East Maharashtra was convened at Ravi Bhavan, Civil Lines, on Tuesday.

The decision to embark on the ‘Lok Samvad Yatra’ was reached following a meeting of MPCC members with top brass, including President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary KC Venugopal, and Gandhi in Delhi last week.

The rally is scheduled to kick off on September 3 and culminate on September 12.

Nana Patole, the President of Maharashtra Congress, has appointed various political leaders and coordinators to spearhead the rally across different parts of the state. While he will oversee activities in six districts of the Nagpur division, the newly-appointed leader of the opposition in the assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, will tour five districts in the Amravati division.

