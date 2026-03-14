Nagpur cops, RTO crack down on illegal school transport, 4 vehicles seized

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Nagpur: In a stern crackdown on the rampant and dangerous practice of illegally ferrying schoolchildren, the Nagpur City Traffic Police, in coordination with the Regional Transport Office (RTO), launched a special enforcement drive across the city. The operation exposed blatant violations of transport and safety norms, with several vehicles found risking the lives of students for profit.

During the drive, authorities inspected 101 vehicles allegedly engaged in transporting schoolchildren. Action was taken against multiple offenders, with challans issued to 21 vehicles for violating transport regulations, while four vehicles were seized under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and later handed over to the RTO.

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The inspection drive, which began on March 10, was conducted near several schools in different parts of the city. During the operation, two vehicles carrying students from Somalwar High School in Ramdaspeth and another vehicle transporting students from Pallotti High School on Gorewada Ring Road were caught operating without mandatory permits. Officials immediately initiated action against the drivers and seized the vehicles.

Authorities also discovered a disturbing trend of private vehicles being illegally used to transport schoolchildren, often without any safety compliance. In several cases, vehicles lacked basic safety measures required for school transport, raising serious concerns about the safety of young passengers.

Traffic officials warned that such reckless practices put the lives of schoolchildren at grave risk, especially as overcrowding in auto-rickshaws and vans far beyond permitted capacity has become increasingly common in recent years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Lohit Matani said the department would continue intensifying such enforcement drives to curb illegal school transport and ensure the safety of students. He urged citizens to promptly report any instances of unauthorized transportation of schoolchildren to the Traffic Police or the RTO.

Parents, too, have been advised to remain vigilant and ensure that their children commute only in authorised and properly regulated school transport vehicles, officials added.

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