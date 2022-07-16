Nagpur Cops’ ‘Cyber Crime Awareness Program’ commended at India Police Virtual Summit

Advertisement

Nagpur: Nagpur Police Commissionerate’s ‘Cyber Crime Awareness Program’ was commended at the second national level India Police Virtual Summit 2022 in Delhi on July 15.

Nagpur cops secured another feather to its cap in ‘Future of Policing Innovation and Resilience’ theme of the summit.

Advertisement

Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, formal Addl CP Sunil Phulari and other senior officials of city police, who went beyond their offices and reached out to Nagpurians via various social media platforms and initiatives spreading awareness of Cyber Crime, proved significant in this feat.

Nagpur Police, Cyber Police station has started a vigorous awareness campaign against cyber frauds in 2020-2021. By taking Webinar for Schools and Colleges, – Webinar for NGO & Companies, Lectures in front of Public like Molls, Durga Mandals and other crowded places. Continuously aware people with the help of media friends and others.

Under the guidance of CP Kumar, Keshav Wagh (Police Inspector) of the then Cyber Police Station along with his team got recognition of the amazing ‘awareness program’ all over India.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement