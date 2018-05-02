Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Feb 28th, 2020

    RTMNU makes Thalassemia, Sickle Cell tests must for college students

    Nagpur: Following the demand made by Dr Vinky Rughwani, who has been working tirelessly in the field of thalassemia and sickle cell, the Vice-Chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has decided to make the test of these two diseases mandatory for the college students.

    Dr Rughwani, who is VicePresident of Maharashtra Medical Council and Director of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Centre, met the Vice-Chancellor of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Dr S P Kane and apprised him of the problems faced by the thalassemia and sickle cell patients. Dr Rughwani explained that these two diseases could be brought under control only if precautions are taken by checking thalassemia minor and sickle cell trait test of every student taking admission in the university. Once this trait is found in the person all precautions could be taken to ensure that no children are born with major disease who suffer lifelong, Dr Rughwani stressed.

    The Vice-Chancellor Dr S P Kane assured Dr Rughwani that steps would be taken to issue instructions to all colleges regarding the check up of thalassemia and sickle cell trait. He said, “Dr Rughwani explained to me every single detail and I am convinced that these tests should be conducted on the students. I will hold meeting of Director of Students Welfare and Coordinator of National Service Scheme (NSS) and give them necessary instructions to organise conducting these tests with Dr Rughwani.” Dr Kane has decided to issue letter to colleges that these tests would be mandatory for the students and would help them in longer run.

