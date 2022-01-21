RTMNU Engineering students to get BTech Degree now on!

Nagpur: Now, the students pursuing Engineering from Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) will get Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in lieu of Bachelor of Engineering (BE) Degree.

The RTMNU authorities have taken a decision in this regard and the Nagpur University has also issued a notification.

As per the notification, the Engineering Graduates of RTMNU will be identified as BTech graduates like several other reputed engineering institutes of the country.

Many engineering institutes of the country including VNIT give BTech degree to the students after completion of engineering graduate course.

Laxminarayan Institute of Technology (LIT) of Nagpur also runs a BTech degree course.





