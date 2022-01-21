Bitten by stray dogs, 4-year-old girl succumbs at Nagpur GMCH

Nagpur: A four-year-old girl, who was bitten by a pack of stray dogs at village Bharkas near Butibori last week, died during treatment at Government Medical College & Hospital (GMC&H) on Thursday.

Anjali Rawat (4) was playing in front of her house on January 13. Her parents, who are employed in a nearby factory, had gone out for some work.

Suddenly, stray canines surrounded Anjali and pulled her to the ground. They bit her on abdomen, back and legs injuring her seriously. Some women residing nearby saw the horrific incident and chased away the dogs.

They first took Anjali to primary health center (PHC) at Takalghat. As per the medical officer’s advice, Anjali was admitted to GMC&H where she succumbed to her injuries.

The villagers had earlier lodged several complaints with the Gram Panchayat about the stray dogs’ menace. However, the Sarpanch and members allegedly turned a blind eye to the issue.

After receiving information about Anjali’s death at GMC&H, police registered an accidental death case and started the probe.





