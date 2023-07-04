RTMNU Engineer not cooperating in probe into construction works: PWD

Nagpur: “The Engineering Department with Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) is not providing the required supporting documents to us regarding the alleged irregularities in the construction works done by University, so we are unable to conduct enquiry asked by the Government. The Higher and Technical Education department should reprimand the University Engineer to get the documents,” the Superintendent Engineer with the Public Works Department (PWD) at Nagpur has informed the Chief Engineer, PWD, Nagpur.

RTMNU had done various works like e-library, renovation of classrooms of various departments, electrification of Guru Nanak Bhavan building, concrete path work for Rashtriya Uchchstar Shiksha Abhiyaan (RUSA) building and laying of paving blocks. A complaint was lodged that the above and other works were awarded to the same contractor without floating tenders. Subsequently, the Higher and Technical Education Department had sent the one member committee of Deputy Secretary with the Department.

Ajit Bawiskar had conducted an inquiry into the matter and submitted its report to the State Government. In his report, it was recommended that an inquiry should be made by the PWD regarding financial irregularities. The department was expected to check whether provisions given under Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016 and the Accounts Code were followed or not. If PWD notices any violation then responsibility should be fixed against the contractor concerned. Accordingly, Executive Engineer of PWD was appointed as Inquiry Officer to investigate the construction contracts awarded by the University.

PWD had also sought a detailed report in this regard from the engineer of RTMNU by May 8, 2023. When PWD tried to conduct an enquiry, it received the explanation from the University Engineer in writing but he did not provide the supportive documents. As these documents are not being made available by RTMNU Engineer, the Higher and Technical Education Department should reprimand the Engineer and ask him to get those documents. The PWD has also said that if the documents are made available, they can be verified. After verification, a report can be submitted to the state Government.

