Gang of women thieves busted, stolen inverter batteries, ACs, auto-rickshaw seized

Nagpur: Pachpaoli Police arrested a gang of five thieves, including four women, and recovered stolen inverter batteries, air-conditioners, an auto-rickshaw and other material collectively worth Rs 2.93 lakh from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Gajendrabai Vijay Gosavi (40), Savita Dinesh Gosavi (30), Pavitra Natwar Gosavi (35), Jyoti Jairam Gosavi (30), all residents of Gayatri Nagar, near Jagnade Chowk, Kotwali, and Mohammad Anwar Khan (32), a resident of Tajbag, near Ice Factory.

Advertisement

About the modus operandi of the thieves, the gang first used to do a recce by posing as sanitation workers and then decided which place to target. With their arrests, police detected two theft cases and recovered the stolen material and an auto-rickshaw used by them to commit crimes. Possibility of involvement of the gang in some theft cases cannot be ruled out.

The arrests and recovery of stolen goods were made by Senior PI Vaibhav Jadhav, PI Mahendra Ambhore, PSI Jitendra Bhargav and others under the supervision of DCP (Zone-III) Gorakh Bhamre and ACP (Lakadganj Division) Sachin Thorbole.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement