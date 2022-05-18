Rising Star of the Year 2022 audition held at PCE Nagpur

Nagpur: The audition of Rising Star of the Year 2022 organized by Ashish Dhomne was planned in the well-known college of Nagpur city, Priyadarshini College of Engineering Hingna Road Nagpur.
More than 300 people participated in this audition. The chief guests of the program were Dr. Vivek Nanoti, Director Engineering LTJSS, Advocate Richa Jham Arora, Rashi Gupta, Prof. P.K. Baitule, Mohan Lilhare and Chetan Ratan. Shashikant Bodad Sir has been a great support throughout the event.
Ashish Dhomne felicitated the guests. Kids, Mr., Miss. and Mrs. Category participated in the show.
Ashish Dhomne is the founder of “The Young Indian Foundation” NGO, he keeps on doing such kind of social events. His NGO has arranged many social events such as Blood Donation Camps, Traffic Awareness Programs, has helped various Orphanages and old age homes. The show was supported by Astha Trivedi, Jyoti Amge, Deepali Gupta, Amol Gajbhiye, Himanshu Chouksey, Sachin Paunikar, Ashutosh Shende.