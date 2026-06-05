RTMNU blunder: B.Com Semester IV exam cancelled due to wrong question paper

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Nagpur: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has once again found itself at the centre of controversy after a glaring examination blunder forced the cancellation of a B.Com Semester IV paper, exposing serious deficiencies in the university’s examination management system and leaving more than 900 students to suffer the consequences of administrative negligence.

The latest embarrassment unfolded on Wednesday during the scheduled examination of Fundamentals of Insurance. However, when students opened their question papers at various examination centres, they were stunned to find that the paper contained questions from Fundamentals of Banking, an entirely different subject not prescribed for the examination.

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The shocking error triggered confusion and panic among students, many of whom had spent weeks preparing for the Insurance paper. Centre officials were immediately alerted and, after verification, the matter was escalated to RTMNU’s Board of Examination and Evaluation. Faced with mounting protests from students and no immediate solution, the university was compelled to cancel the examination.

Confirming the lapse, Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr. Motiram Tadas said the examination was cancelled following students’ objections. He stated that over 900 students were affected by the mistake and that all examination centres were promptly informed about the cancellation. The university has now rescheduled the examination for June 10.

While the university may have rectified the immediate situation by announcing a fresh date, the incident has once again exposed the fragile state of RTMNU’s examination administration. Students and parents have questioned how a basic error such as printing and distributing the wrong question paper could escape multiple levels of scrutiny before reaching examination halls.

The episode has revived concerns over RTMNU’s recurring record of examination-related controversies, including result delays, evaluation discrepancies, technical glitches and procedural lapses that have repeatedly put students at a disadvantage. Critics argue that despite repeated assurances of reforms, the university continues to stumble over fundamental administrative responsibilities.

Adding to the concern is another development that surfaced on the same day. RTMNU issued an urgent communication directing faculty members, Boards of Studies and Deans to prepare and submit model answer keys for various Summer 2026 examinations at short notice. The university convened an online meeting at 4 pm and sought immediate submission of answer keys to valuation centre heads.

Several faculty members privately expressed reservations over the hurried exercise, warning that rushed preparation of model answers could increase the possibility of inaccuracies and create fresh complications during the assessment process. Academicians pointed out that answer keys play a crucial role in ensuring uniform and fair evaluation and therefore require careful scrutiny rather than last-minute preparation.

The twin developments have raised serious questions about RTMNU’s preparedness to conduct examinations for thousands of students. Educationists believe that repeated administrative lapses not only damage the university’s credibility but also subject students to unnecessary stress, uncertainty and academic disruption.

With yet another avoidable error forcing an examination cancellation, RTMNU faces growing pressure to strengthen its quality-control mechanisms and fix the systemic shortcomings that continue to haunt its examination process. For hundreds of affected students, however, the damage has already been done, as they are once again left bearing the burden of mistakes made by the institution responsible for safeguarding their academic future.

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