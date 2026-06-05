NDA II 2026: Exam Date, Eligibility, Syllabus & Preparation Tips

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If you dream of joining the Armed Forces and serving the nation through the Indian Army, Navy,

or Air Force, the NDA II 2026 is your golden opportunity this year. The Union Public Service

Commission (UPSC) officially released the notification on May 24, 2026, opening the doors for

the young aspirants to make their dream come true. NDA 2 2026 exam date is scheduled for

September 13, 2026, and will be conducted for admission to the 158th Course of the National

Defence Academy and the 120th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), with training

commencing from July 2, 2027.

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Going through this comprehensive guide, you’ll get clarity on every aspect of the NDA

exam—eligibility, exam pattern, preparation tips, exam date, and the best NDA books 2026.

NDA II 2026—Key Highlights at a Glance

Looking at the details and marking the same in your calendar is very beneficial. If you miss the

deadline, it would mean waiting another six months for the next cycle:

Conducting Body: UPSC (Union Public Service Commission)

UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) Notification Date: May 24, 2026

May 24, 2026 Application Last Date: June 9, 2026

June 9, 2026 Exam Date: September 13, 2026

September 13, 2026 Application Fee: ₹100

₹100 Official Website: https://nda.nic.in/

https://nda.nic.in/ Total Written Marks: 900

900 SSB Interview Marks: 900

On the official application portal, NDA aspirants are required to generate a Universal

Registration Number (URN) and submit all documents—photograph, signature, and Aadhaar—

before the deadline. Once the closing date passes, you won’t be able to submit the application or

make any changes in it, except within a limited correction window.

NDA II 2026 Selection Process

Your selection in NDA depends on the following three stages:

Written Exam – Mathematics + GAT makes a total of 900 marks.

– Mathematics + GAT makes a total of 900 marks. SSB Interview – It’s a 5-day interesting journey where you have to give Intelligence Tests, Psychology Tests, Group Tasks, and a Personal Interview. All this further makes a total of 900 marks.

– It’s a 5-day interesting journey where you have to give Intelligence Tests, Psychology Tests, Group Tasks, and a Personal Interview. All this further makes a total of 900 marks. Medical Examination – Final fitness check against UPSC medical standards.

Final merit will be based on combined Written + SSB marks, which you can easily nail it with

focused practice.

NDA II 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Meeting the NDA 2 2026 eligibility criteria is the very first step. Here’s a detailed breakdown of

the same:

Nationality

Candidates must be citizens of India, or subjects of Nepal/Bhutan, or persons of Indian Origin

from specified countries who intend to settle permanently in India.

Age Limit

Unmarried candidates born between January 2, 2008 and July 1, 2011 are eligible for NDA 2

2026, i.e., candidates aged between 16.5 and 19.5 years on the date of commencement of

training.

Marital Status

Both male and female candidates can apply, but with the condition that they need to be

unmarried. Marriage during training leads to immediate discharge.

Educational Qualification

For Army Wing, Class 12 pass or appearing from a recognised board, and for Navy, Air Force,

& Naval Academy (INAC), Class 12 pass or appearing with Physics, Chemistry, and

Mathematics; can apply.

Important Points to Note

Arts stream students can apply for the Army Wing but are NOT eligible for Navy or Air Force

wings.

Physical & Medical Standards

Candidates must meet strict physical and medical criteria, including specific height-weight

ratios, vision standards, dental fitness (minimum 14 dental points), and no tattoo restrictions in

visible areas. To have a look at the complete medical standards, you can refer to Appendix III of

the official notification.

NDA II 2026 Exam Pattern

You need to sit for the NDA written exam, which is offline (pen & paper), bilingual (Hindi

& English), and consists of 2 papers–GAT & Mathematics. General Ability Test (GAT) is

further divided into English (200 marks) and General Knowledge (400 marks covering

subjects: Physics, Chemistry, General Science, History, Geography, Current Affairs).

Also, there is negative marking of ⅓ for every wrong answer in both papers.

Paper Subject Questions Marks Duration Paper I Mathematics 120 300 2.5 hours Paper II General Ability Test (GAT) 150 600 2.5 hours Total 270 900

NDA II 2026 Syllabus — Subject-wise Breakdown

Mathematics (300 Marks)

The Maths paper is based on Class 11 and 12 NCERT concepts but demands high speed and

accuracy. Key topics include:

Algebra (Sets, Relations, Complex Numbers, Quadratic Equations)

Matrices and Determinants

Trigonometry

Analytical Geometry (2D and 3D)

Differential and Integral Calculus

Vector Algebra

Statistics and Probability

General Ability Test (600 Marks)

English (200 Marks): Grammar, vocabulary, reading comprehension, and verbal ability.

Physics (Topics include): Physical properties, Newton’s laws, waves, electricity, magnetism, and optics.

Chemistry: Basic reactions, acids, bases, salts, oxidation-reduction, and general principles.

General Science: Biology-based topics — cells, nutrition, the human body, and environment.

History & Freedom Movement: Key events from ancient India through independence.

Geography: Physical geography, climate, rivers, and map-reading.

Current Affairs: National and international events, sports, science, and economy.

Power Your Preparation with Oswaal NDA/NA Books

Choosing the right study material can be the difference between selection and waiting another

year. Oswaal Books’ NDA/NA series is one of the most trusted and widely used resources

among defence aspirants, and here’s why:

Oswaal NDA/NA Handbook for GAT & Mathematics

Packed with extensive practice questions, these books help you understand the exam pattern,

identify repeating topics, and build time management skills.

Oswaal NDA/NA 13 Years’ Chapter-Wise & Topic-Wise Solved Papers

Practising through NDA previous year papers will give you an idea about the types of

questions asked, and which topic matters most in the exam.

Oswaal NDA/NA 18 Previous Years’ Solved Papers

The full-length solved papers based on the latest UPSC pattern will help you learn what to skip,

what to read and negative marking as well.

NDA II 2026 Preparation Tips — Smart Strategies to Crack the Exam

With roughly 3–4 months between the notification and exam day, every week counts. Here’s

how to make the most of your preparation:

Master NCERT First

The NDA syllabus is fundamentally based on Class 11 and 12 NCERTs. Cover Maths, Physics,

Chemistry, History, and Geography NCERTs thoroughly before moving to advanced reference

material.

Practice Mathematics On Daily Basis

Maths carries 300 marks and is where most candidates either gain or lose the selection edge.

Solve at least 20–30 problems daily across different topics. Focus on Algebra, Trigonometry,

and Calculus — the highest-weightage chapters.

Build a Current Affairs Habit

Read one national newspaper daily and maintain a monthly current affairs notebook. Focus on

defence news, national policies, international relations, and sports.

Solve Previous Year Papers

This is non-negotiable. Solving last 10 years’ NDA papers — especially with Oswaal’s detailed

solutions — helps you recognize question patterns and manage the 2.5-hour time pressure

effectively.

Take Full-Length Mock Tests

Start appearing for timed mock tests at least 6 weeks before the exam. Analyse your

performance after each test — identify weak areas and revisit them within 48 hours.

Prepare for SSB Alongside Written

SSB carries the weightage of 900 marks, so it is not advisable to wait to prepare for the same

after the written result. Start building your Officer-Like Qualities (OLQs), leadership skills, and

general awareness from day one.

Concluding Words

NDA II 2026 is one of the most honorable careers for the young hearts that demands discipline,

passion and the determination to serve the nation. To give your absolute best in this exam, you

need to be crystal clear with the eligibility, exam pattern, and stages involved. You must map

out the syllabus and begin your preparation today with a clear plan & the precise resources,

including the trusted Oswaal NDA/NA series. Going through the best NDA/NA preparation

books, you would be able to identify high-weightage concepts, repeated topics, and the exam

pattern, which will help you crack the exam in the first attempt.

Throughout the journey, just move with this rhythm–India needs its future defenders, and you

can be the one!

FAQs

Q1. What is the NDA II 2026 exam date?

The NDA II 2026 written examination is scheduled for September 13, 2026, as announced by

UPSC.

Q2. What is the last date to apply for NDA II 2026?

The last date to submit the online application form is June 9, 2026, at upsconline.nic.in.

Q3. Who is eligible for NDA II 2026?

Unmarried male and female Indian citizens born between January 2, 2008 and July 1, 2011,

who have passed or are appearing in Class 12, are eligible. For Navy and Air Force, Physics,

Chemistry, and Mathematics are compulsory in Class 12.

Q4. Can girls apply for NDA II 2026?

Yes. Following the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling, both male and female candidates can

apply for NDA 2026.

Q5. What is the NDA II 2026 application fee?

The application fee is ₹100. SC/ST candidates, female candidates, and wards of

JCOs/NCOs/ORs are exempted from payment.

Q6. What is the total marks for the NDA written exam?

The NDA written exam carries 900 marks — 300 for Mathematics and 600 for the General

Ability Test (GAT).

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