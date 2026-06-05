NDA II 2026: Exam Date, Eligibility, Syllabus & Preparation Tips

If you dream of joining the Armed Forces and serving the nation through the Indian Army, Navy,
or Air Force, the NDA II 2026 is your golden opportunity this year. The Union Public Service
Commission (UPSC) officially released the notification on May 24, 2026, opening the doors for
the young aspirants to make their dream come true. NDA 2 2026 exam date is scheduled for
September 13, 2026, and will be conducted for admission to the 158th Course of the National
Defence Academy and the 120th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), with training
commencing from July 2, 2027.
Going through this comprehensive guide, you’ll get clarity on every aspect of the NDA
exam—eligibility, exam pattern, preparation tips, exam date, and the best NDA books 2026.
NDA II 2026—Key Highlights at a Glance
Looking at the details and marking the same in your calendar is very beneficial. If you miss the
deadline, it would mean waiting another six months for the next cycle:
- Conducting Body: UPSC (Union Public Service Commission)
- Notification Date: May 24, 2026
- Application Last Date: June 9, 2026
- Exam Date: September 13, 2026
- Application Fee: ₹100
- Official Website: https://nda.nic.in/
- Total Written Marks: 900
- SSB Interview Marks: 900
On the official application portal, NDA aspirants are required to generate a Universal
Registration Number (URN) and submit all documents—photograph, signature, and Aadhaar—
before the deadline. Once the closing date passes, you won’t be able to submit the application or
make any changes in it, except within a limited correction window.
NDA II 2026 Selection Process
Your selection in NDA depends on the following three stages:
- Written Exam – Mathematics + GAT makes a total of 900 marks.
- SSB Interview – It’s a 5-day interesting journey where you have to give Intelligence Tests, Psychology Tests, Group Tasks, and a Personal Interview. All this further makes a total of 900 marks.
- Medical Examination – Final fitness check against UPSC medical standards.
Final merit will be based on combined Written + SSB marks, which you can easily nail it with
focused practice.
NDA II 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Meeting the NDA 2 2026 eligibility criteria is the very first step. Here’s a detailed breakdown of
the same:
Nationality
Candidates must be citizens of India, or subjects of Nepal/Bhutan, or persons of Indian Origin
from specified countries who intend to settle permanently in India.
Age Limit
Unmarried candidates born between January 2, 2008 and July 1, 2011 are eligible for NDA 2
2026, i.e., candidates aged between 16.5 and 19.5 years on the date of commencement of
training.
Marital Status
Both male and female candidates can apply, but with the condition that they need to be
unmarried. Marriage during training leads to immediate discharge.
Educational Qualification
For Army Wing, Class 12 pass or appearing from a recognised board, and for Navy, Air Force,
& Naval Academy (INAC), Class 12 pass or appearing with Physics, Chemistry, and
Mathematics; can apply.
Important Points to Note
Arts stream students can apply for the Army Wing but are NOT eligible for Navy or Air Force
wings.
Physical & Medical Standards
Candidates must meet strict physical and medical criteria, including specific height-weight
ratios, vision standards, dental fitness (minimum 14 dental points), and no tattoo restrictions in
visible areas. To have a look at the complete medical standards, you can refer to Appendix III of
the official notification.
NDA II 2026 Exam Pattern
You need to sit for the NDA written exam, which is offline (pen & paper), bilingual (Hindi
& English), and consists of 2 papers–GAT & Mathematics. General Ability Test (GAT) is
further divided into English (200 marks) and General Knowledge (400 marks covering
subjects: Physics, Chemistry, General Science, History, Geography, Current Affairs).
Also, there is negative marking of ⅓ for every wrong answer in both papers.
|Paper
|Subject
|Questions
|Marks
|Duration
|Paper I
|Mathematics
|120
|300
|2.5 hours
|Paper II
|General Ability Test (GAT)
|150
|600
|2.5 hours
|Total
|270
|900
NDA II 2026 Syllabus — Subject-wise Breakdown
Mathematics (300 Marks)
The Maths paper is based on Class 11 and 12 NCERT concepts but demands high speed and
accuracy. Key topics include:
- Algebra (Sets, Relations, Complex Numbers, Quadratic Equations)
- Matrices and Determinants
- Trigonometry
- Analytical Geometry (2D and 3D)
- Differential and Integral Calculus
- Vector Algebra
- Statistics and Probability
General Ability Test (600 Marks)
English (200 Marks): Grammar, vocabulary, reading comprehension, and verbal ability.
Physics (Topics include): Physical properties, Newton’s laws, waves, electricity, magnetism, and optics.
Chemistry: Basic reactions, acids, bases, salts, oxidation-reduction, and general principles.
General Science: Biology-based topics — cells, nutrition, the human body, and environment.
History & Freedom Movement: Key events from ancient India through independence.
Geography: Physical geography, climate, rivers, and map-reading.
Current Affairs: National and international events, sports, science, and economy.
Power Your Preparation with Oswaal NDA/NA Books
Choosing the right study material can be the difference between selection and waiting another
year. Oswaal Books’ NDA/NA series is one of the most trusted and widely used resources
among defence aspirants, and here’s why:
Oswaal NDA/NA Handbook for GAT & Mathematics
Packed with extensive practice questions, these books help you understand the exam pattern,
identify repeating topics, and build time management skills.
Oswaal NDA/NA 13 Years’ Chapter-Wise & Topic-Wise Solved Papers
Practising through NDA previous year papers will give you an idea about the types of
questions asked, and which topic matters most in the exam.
Oswaal NDA/NA 18 Previous Years’ Solved Papers
The full-length solved papers based on the latest UPSC pattern will help you learn what to skip,
what to read and negative marking as well.
NDA II 2026 Preparation Tips — Smart Strategies to Crack the Exam
With roughly 3–4 months between the notification and exam day, every week counts. Here’s
how to make the most of your preparation:
Master NCERT First
The NDA syllabus is fundamentally based on Class 11 and 12 NCERTs. Cover Maths, Physics,
Chemistry, History, and Geography NCERTs thoroughly before moving to advanced reference
material.
Practice Mathematics On Daily Basis
Maths carries 300 marks and is where most candidates either gain or lose the selection edge.
Solve at least 20–30 problems daily across different topics. Focus on Algebra, Trigonometry,
and Calculus — the highest-weightage chapters.
Build a Current Affairs Habit
Read one national newspaper daily and maintain a monthly current affairs notebook. Focus on
defence news, national policies, international relations, and sports.
Solve Previous Year Papers
This is non-negotiable. Solving last 10 years’ NDA papers — especially with Oswaal’s detailed
solutions — helps you recognize question patterns and manage the 2.5-hour time pressure
effectively.
Take Full-Length Mock Tests
Start appearing for timed mock tests at least 6 weeks before the exam. Analyse your
performance after each test — identify weak areas and revisit them within 48 hours.
Prepare for SSB Alongside Written
SSB carries the weightage of 900 marks, so it is not advisable to wait to prepare for the same
after the written result. Start building your Officer-Like Qualities (OLQs), leadership skills, and
general awareness from day one.
Concluding Words
NDA II 2026 is one of the most honorable careers for the young hearts that demands discipline,
passion and the determination to serve the nation. To give your absolute best in this exam, you
need to be crystal clear with the eligibility, exam pattern, and stages involved. You must map
out the syllabus and begin your preparation today with a clear plan & the precise resources,
including the trusted Oswaal NDA/NA series. Going through the best NDA/NA preparation
books, you would be able to identify high-weightage concepts, repeated topics, and the exam
pattern, which will help you crack the exam in the first attempt.
Throughout the journey, just move with this rhythm–India needs its future defenders, and you
can be the one!
FAQs
Q1. What is the NDA II 2026 exam date?
The NDA II 2026 written examination is scheduled for September 13, 2026, as announced by
UPSC.
Q2. What is the last date to apply for NDA II 2026?
The last date to submit the online application form is June 9, 2026, at upsconline.nic.in.
Q3. Who is eligible for NDA II 2026?
Unmarried male and female Indian citizens born between January 2, 2008 and July 1, 2011,
who have passed or are appearing in Class 12, are eligible. For Navy and Air Force, Physics,
Chemistry, and Mathematics are compulsory in Class 12.
Q4. Can girls apply for NDA II 2026?
Yes. Following the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling, both male and female candidates can
apply for NDA 2026.
Q5. What is the NDA II 2026 application fee?
The application fee is ₹100. SC/ST candidates, female candidates, and wards of
JCOs/NCOs/ORs are exempted from payment.
Q6. What is the total marks for the NDA written exam?
The NDA written exam carries 900 marks — 300 for Mathematics and 600 for the General
Ability Test (GAT).