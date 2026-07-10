RTMNU’s academic chaos derails students’ futures; delays, blunders push careers to the brink

Pending results, missing marksheets and glaring administrative lapses rob students of PG admissions in India and abroad; varsity admits nearly 500 exam results still await declaration

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Nagpur: What should have been a moment of celebration for hundreds of final-year students of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU)-affiliated colleges has instead turned into a nightmare of uncertainty, thanks to the university’s chronic administrative failures. Delayed examinations, missing marksheets, pending results and glaring procedural lapses have left students staring at shattered academic dreams, with many losing opportunities for postgraduate admissions in India and overseas.

The crisis has exposed the university’s inability to adhere to even the most basic academic timelines, placing the future of an entire batch of students at risk. According to RTMNU officials, results of nearly 500 examinations are still pending out of the more than 1,000 examinations conducted across various faculties. Adding to the chaos, some examinations are yet to conclude and are expected to continue until the end of July, further delaying the academic calendar.

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Students from the humanities faculty said their final semester examinations concluded only in mid-June, making delays in the declaration of results almost inevitable. However, the bigger shock came when many discovered that they had still not received their fifth-semester marksheets, effectively leaving them without the academic documents required for higher education admissions.

For several students, the damage is already irreversible.

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A psychology student who aspired to pursue postgraduate studies abroad said RTMNU’s failure to issue her fifth-semester marksheet cost her admission to her dream university.

“Foreign universities began accepting applications in March and April. They required my fifth-semester marksheet during the application process. Since RTMNU failed to issue it, I couldn’t complete my application and lost the opportunity altogether,” she said.

Now attempting to secure admission to a university in Mumbai, she continues to face the same bureaucratic roadblock.

“Had only my sixth-semester result been pending, many universities would have considered provisional admission because the examinations had only recently concluded. But without my fifth-semester marksheet, I have absolutely no academic record to submit. My future has been put on hold because of the university’s negligence,” she added.

Ironically, RTMNU attributes the delay to the time-consuming process of stamping marksheets.

A senior university official, requesting anonymity, admitted that although most marksheets are ready, distributing them takes time as colleges collect them in batches.

“If there is any urgent requirement, students may approach university officials directly and we will expedite the process. We do not want students to suffer,” the official claimed.

However, students argue that expecting them to personally pursue university officials for documents that should have been issued months ago reflects a complete breakdown of academic administration.

The crisis extends beyond delayed marksheets and pending results.

Sources revealed that several students who appeared for supplementary practical examinations were incorrectly marked absent when the results were declared, forcing them into another cycle of bureaucratic harassment. Instead of correcting the mistakes promptly, university departments allegedly shuffled students from one office to another without resolving their grievances.

“I personally know two students who had to lose an entire academic year because these errors were never corrected in time,” a source said.

In a startling admission, an RTMNU official acknowledged that the university does not even maintain records of how many such complaints are received, claiming that responsibility rests with individual colleges.

The revelation has raised serious questions over RTMNU’s academic governance, accountability and student grievance redressal mechanism. With careers hanging in the balance, students say the university’s repeated delays and administrative blunders are no longer isolated lapses but symptoms of a deeply dysfunctional system that continues to make students pay the price for its inefficiency.

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