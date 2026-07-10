MSEDCL pitches smart meters as consumer boon, highlights safety benefits

Over 900 billing complaints resolved on the spot at 200 awareness camps; officials highlight savings, safety features and accurate billing through smart metering

Advertisement

Nagpur: Seeking to dispel misconceptions surrounding smart electricity meters and strengthen consumer confidence, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) organised large-scale public outreach camps across Nagpur and Wardha districts, highlighting the benefits of the new technology while addressing complaints related to electricity bills.

The power utility set up awareness camps at nearly 200 locations, where technical experts interacted with consumers, clarified doubts over smart meters and explained how the new system ensures greater transparency, improved safety and more accurate billing.

Gold Rate July 10 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 44,400 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,34,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,25,100/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

A common question raised by consumers was why existing functional electricity meters were being replaced. MSEDCL engineers explained that smart meters are part of the utility’s modernisation programme and are being installed free of cost. Besides eliminating manual meter reading, the devices provide consumers with real-time information about electricity consumption and enable them to take advantage of concessional tariffs available during designated daytime hours, helping reduce electricity expenses.

Officials also highlighted the safety features of smart meters. They said the system can alert consumers to abnormal electricity consumption, which may indicate faulty earthing or wiring leakage. Such early warnings enable timely repairs, reducing the risk of electrical accidents and preventing further damage to household electrical systems.

Advertisement

Another key advantage, officials said, is the elimination of human intervention in meter reading. Since consumption data is transmitted automatically to MSEDCL’s servers, billing becomes more accurate and transparent, minimising the possibility of manual errors.

Technical teams distributed informative leaflets explaining the functioning and benefits of smart meters and answered queries from residents regarding billing, installation and energy savings.

According to MSEDCL, a total of 7,53,654 smart meters have been installed in the Nagpur Zone, covering 6,05,321 consumers in Nagpur district and 1,48,333 consumers in Wardha district. The utility claimed that consumers using smart meters have received concessions amounting to nearly ₹6 crore over the past ten months by shifting part of their electricity consumption to the lower-tariff daytime period.

Chief Engineer Rajesh Naik, along with Superintending Engineers Sanjay Wakde, Praful Lande and Smita Parkhi, personally visited several camps and interacted with consumers to address their concerns.

The camps also served as grievance redressal centres. MSEDCL received 1,054 complaints relating mainly to electricity bills, including 393 in Nagpur Rural Circle, 556 in Nagpur Urban Circle and 105 in Wardha Circle. Of these, 927 complaints were resolved on the spot, comprising 393 in Nagpur Rural, 444 in Nagpur Urban and 90 in Wardha. In addition, officials addressed 162 complaints concerning the functioning of smart meters, providing clarifications and technical assistance to consumers.

Advertisement

LIVE | NEWS BULLETIN NAGPUR TODAY खराब बीज से किसानों पर दोहरी मार #Amravati #Farmers #BadSeeds #CropLoss #MaharashtraNews ज्ञानगंगा में मस्ती करता भालू वायरल ...#vidharbha #updatenews #latestnews #maharashtranews नंदिग्राम एक्सप्रेस में हनीमून सजावट वायरल ...#updatenews #latestnews #maharashtra #maharashtranews कूलर के पानी से शुरु हुआ विवाद, खूनी हमले में बदला #nagpurnews... कुएं में गिरे तेंदुएका सफल रेस्क्यू #Leopard #LeopardRescue #RescueOperation #ForestDepartment

×