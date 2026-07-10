Nagpur Cooler Water Dispute Turns Violent

Two More Accused Arrested in Attempt to Murder Case

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Nagpur: A minor dispute over overflowing cooler water escalated into a violent assault in Nagpur’s Kapil Nagar area, leaving one man injured. Kapil Nagar Police have now arrested two absconding accused, taking the total number of arrests in the case to seven.

According to police, the incident occurred in a residential building where two families lived on different floors. The dispute began when water overflowing from a cooler installed on the first floor allegedly spilled into the courtyard of the ground-floor resident, identified as Hasan alias Baddu German Khan.

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The argument soon escalated into a heated confrontation. Police said the accused, along with Kshitij alias Sahil Kushwaha, allegedly abused the complainant, his mother, and his nephew. When the family objected, the altercation reportedly turned violent.

The accused allegedly assaulted the complainant and later attacked him with a sharp weapon, causing serious injuries. The incident created panic in the locality.

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Based on the victim’s complaint, Kapil Nagar Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder.

Police had earlier arrested five accused in connection with the case. Following a sustained search operation, the two absconding accused were also traced and arrested. They have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

Police said they are continuing the investigation to ascertain all aspects of the incident.

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