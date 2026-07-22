RTI Reveals Maharashtra Has 1,292 Police Stations; Nagpur Region Accounts for 89

Advertisement

Nagpur: Maharashtra has a total of 1,292 sanctioned police stations, according to an official reply provided under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The information was furnished in response to an RTI application seeking district-wise details of police stations across the state.

The RTI reply, dated July 17, 2026, confirms that Maharashtra’s police infrastructure comprises 1,292 police stations, including those under police commissionerates, district police and railway police. A detailed district-wise list has also been provided.

According to the data, Nagpur City Police Commissionerate has 64 police stations, while Nagpur Rural Police has 25 police stations, taking the total number of administrative police stations in the Nagpur region to 89. Separately, the RTI states that the Nagpur Railway Police operates six police stations, bringing the overall policing network in the region to 95 stations.

Gold Rate July 20 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 42,400 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,32,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,20,400/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The RTI also highlights the distribution of police stations across other major commissionerates. Mumbai City tops the list with 103 police stations, followed by Nagpur City (64), Pune City (54), Thane City (36) and Navi Mumbai (29).

The applicant had also sought information on vacant police posts and funds allocated under the Police Modernisation Scheme. However, these queries were not answered as they were treated as requests for explanations or clarifications rather than information available on record under the RTI Act.

Advertisement

The RTI response provides a comprehensive district-wise breakup of Maharashtra’s policing infrastructure, offering an updated picture of the state’s sanctioned police station network.

Advertisement

सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षकों की भर्ती प्रस्ताव खारिज #maharashtranews #नवी मुंबई #newsupdate #maharashtra इगतपुरी में मानसून का जादू! #Igatpuri #KasaraGhat #Monsoon #Rain #MaharashtraTourism #Nashik #Travel जालना में कांग्रेस का केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन #maharashtranews #जालना #newsupdate... राहुल गांधी का 'छात्र आंदोलन सिर्फ नौटंकी': परिणय फुके #NagpurNews #maharashtra #BJP... यवतमाल : शिक्षक पर पोक्सो, छात्रा का उत्पीड़न #vidarbhanews #यवतमाल #newsupdate #vidarbha... प्रश्नपत्र लीक पर कांग्रेस का आंदोलन नौटंकी : बावनकुले #bawankule #NagpurNews #Congress...

×