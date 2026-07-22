Bawankule Targets Rahul Gandhi Over NEET Protests

Advertisement

Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the ongoing protests against the alleged NEET paper leak, accusing him of indulging in “political drama” in the name of students.

Speaking to the media after participating in a Mahayagya organised in Nagpur to mark Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ birthday, Bawankule claimed that 28 paper leak incidents occurred during the Congress-led governments, and urged the opposition to “look at its own record before targeting the BJP.”

He said the government is fully aware of the impact of paper leaks on students and asserted that the Central Government acted promptly as soon as the alleged irregularities came to light.

Gold Rate July 20 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 42,400 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,32,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,20,400/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Bawankule also alleged that political elements were attempting to hijack student protests for political gains and divert the movement from its original purpose.

Commenting on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s visit to New Delhi, Bawankule said leaders should focus on development instead of making claims about toppling governments.

Advertisement

“Instead of talking about bringing down governments, they should concentrate on development. They should first protect the MLAs, MPs and corporators who are still with them,” he remarked.

On the recent meeting between NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bawankule welcomed the interaction, saying it is part of a healthy democratic tradition for leaders across political parties to meet.

“There is no need to give unnecessary political colour to such meetings,” he added.

Bawankule said the Mahayagya held on the occasion of Chief Minister Fadnavis’ birthday was organised to pray for his good health and continued leadership for Maharashtra’s development. He also paid tribute to the late Ajit Dada Pawar on his birth anniversary.

Advertisement

सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षकों की भर्ती प्रस्ताव खारिज #maharashtranews #नवी मुंबई #newsupdate #maharashtra इगतपुरी में मानसून का जादू! #Igatpuri #KasaraGhat #Monsoon #Rain #MaharashtraTourism #Nashik #Travel जालना में कांग्रेस का केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन #maharashtranews #जालना #newsupdate... राहुल गांधी का 'छात्र आंदोलन सिर्फ नौटंकी': परिणय फुके #NagpurNews #maharashtra #BJP... यवतमाल : शिक्षक पर पोक्सो, छात्रा का उत्पीड़न #vidarbhanews #यवतमाल #newsupdate #vidarbha... प्रश्नपत्र लीक पर कांग्रेस का आंदोलन नौटंकी : बावनकुले #bawankule #NagpurNews #Congress...

×