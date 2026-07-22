Nagpur Reports 15 H1N1 Cases in July; Civic Body Urges Public to Stay Vigilant

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Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has appealed to citizens to remain alert against Seasonal Influenza A (H1N1) as the city continues to monitor the spread of the viral infection. Health officials said 15 laboratory-confirmed H1N1 cases have been reported in July 2026 so far, of which 13 patients are from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation limits.

According to the Health Department, 25 laboratory-confirmed H1N1 cases have been recorded since January 2026. In view of the rising numbers, the NMC has directed health authorities across the Nagpur division to strengthen surveillance, ensure timely testing of suspected patients, and intensify public awareness campaigns.

The advisory was issued by Dr. Deepak Selokar, Medical Health Officer, NMC, following a meeting of the H1N1 Death Audit Committee held at the NMC headquarters.

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The committee reviewed the medical records, laboratory reports, treatment protocols, hospital management and comorbidities of two deceased patients. After a detailed evaluation, the committee concluded that one death was directly attributable to H1N1 infection, while the second death was not classified as an H1N1 fatality due to the presence of significant underlying medical conditions.

High-Risk Groups

The civic body has urged the following categories of people to take extra precautions:

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Senior citizens

Pregnant women

Children below five years of age

People suffering from diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, kidney disease, chronic lung disease, or weakened immunity

Citizens experiencing fever, cough, cold, sore throat, or difficulty in breathing have been advised to seek immediate medical attention and avoid self-medication.

NMC’s Preventive Measures

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has intensified its response through:

Continuous surveillance of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases in government and private hospitals.

Daily monitoring and reporting of all confirmed H1N1 cases.

Directions to private hospitals for immediate reporting of suspected and confirmed cases.

Strict implementation of treatment and infection-control protocols as per government guidelines.

Ensuring the availability of essential medicines and treatment facilities.

Public awareness and health education campaigns.

Medical audit of every H1N1-related death to improve patient management and treatment protocols.

Public Advisory

The civic body has urged residents not to panic but to remain vigilant. Officials stressed that H1N1 is a treatable viral respiratory infection when diagnosed early, and timely medical intervention remains the most effective way to prevent severe complications, particularly among vulnerable groups.

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