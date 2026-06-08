RTI reveals 30,746 fraud cases involving Rs 6,313 crore in SBI over three years

RTI reply names West Bengal as fraud hotspot, with 3,426 cases reported in SBI between 2023 and 2026

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Nagpur: More than 30,000 fraud cases involving thousands of crores of rupees were reported by the State Bank of India (SBI) between April 2023 and March 2026, according to information disclosed by the bank under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The figures were provided by SBI’s Fraud Prevention and Monitoring Department in response to an RTI application filed by Nagpur-based activist Abhay Kolarkar.

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According to the RTI reply, SBI reported a total of 30,746 fraud cases during the three-year period, involving an aggregate amount of Rs 6,313.35 crore.

The year-wise data shows that 14,717 fraud cases involving Rs 2,445.76 crore were reported during 2023-24. In 2024-25, the number stood at 13,782 cases involving Rs 2,122.36 crore. During 2025-26, the bank reported 2,247 fraud cases involving Rs 1,745.23 crore.

The RTI response indicates that cyber fraud constituted a significant portion of the overall fraud incidents reported by the bank.

According to the data, SBI recorded 13,237 cyber fraud cases involving Rs 90.97 crore during 2023-24. In 2024-25, the bank reported 10,260 cyber fraud cases involving Rs 66.70 crore. For 2025-26, the bank reported 83 cyber fraud cases involving Rs 9.06 crore.

The reply notes that the figures exclude reclassification cases.

The RTI response further provides a break-up of digital frauds reported between April 2023 and March 2026.

UPI-related frauds accounted for the highest number of cases at 12,868, involving Rs 71.51 crore. Internet banking frauds followed with 8,657 cases involving Rs 79.58 crore.

The bank also reported 1,102 ATM fraud cases involving Rs 9.58 crore and 296 mobile banking fraud cases involving Rs 3.66 crore during the period.

Employee-linked fraud cases reported

The RTI data also sheds light on internal fraud cases involving bank employees.

According to the reply, SBI reported 114 employee-linked fraud cases involving Rs 137.04 crore in 2023-24. During 2024-25, 100 such cases involving Rs 70.98 crore were reported, while 89 cases involving Rs 103.06 crore were reported in 2025-26.

The figures have been reported in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India’s Master Direction on Fraud Risk Management for Commercial Banks issued on July 15, 2024, the bank stated.

No data available on ‘digital arrest’ frauds

In response to a query seeking details of SBI account holders allegedly trapped in “digital arrest” frauds, the bank stated that the information was “not available.”

Digital arrest scams, in which fraudsters impersonate law enforcement or government officials and coerce victims into transferring money, have emerged as a growing cybercrime concern across the country in recent years.

West Bengal records highest number of frauds

According to the RTI reply, West Bengal recorded the highest number of fraud cases among all states during the three-year period.

The state reported 3,426 fraud cases involving Rs 143.67 crore, making it the state with the largest number of reported fraud incidents in SBI’s network between April 2023 and March 2026.

The information was furnished by Rakesh Aima, Deputy General Manager and Central Public Information Officer, Fraud Prevention and Monitoring Department, SBI Corporate Centre, Mumbai, under the provisions of the RTI Act.

The RTI disclosure provides a rare insight into the scale and nature of frauds reported within India’s largest public sector bank and highlights the continuing challenges posed by cybercrime, digital payment frauds and internal irregularities in the banking sector.

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