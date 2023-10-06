RTI appeal seeking info on RSS security rejected

Nagpur: The State Information Commissioner has rejected a Right to Information (RTI) appeal that sought information related to the security provided to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its chief. The appeal was filed by activist Lalan Kishore Singh, who had raised questions about the security arrangements and expenditure incurred by the State Government for the RSS, an organization not officially registered.

In his appeal, Lalan Kishore Singh had sought information regarding the rule under which the RSS and its chief receive security from the State Government, as well as details about the monthly expenditure on these security arrangements and any amounts recovered from the RSS.

However, Information Commissioner Rahul Pande’s order stated that there is no public interest in disclosing this information. The order emphasized the distinction between “public interest” and matters that are merely of public curiosity. It noted that public interest pertains to what the public has a right to know, not simply what certain elements of the public may find interesting.

