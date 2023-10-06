Fire breaks out at Agarbatti factory in Nagpur, no casualties

Nagpur: In a dramatic incident on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a fierce fire engulfed an incense sticks manufacturing unit located on Kamptee Road in Nagpur. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the blaze, which erupted at around 12:30 am at Hansraj Agarbatti, owned by Dawood Baig. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Officiating Chief Fire Officer, B P Chandankhede, provided details of the incident to a local English daily.

The fire presented a formidable challenge to firefighters, as it took four fire tenders approximately five hours to bring the inferno under control. The manufacturing unit, a single-storey tin shed structure, housed a significant quantity of highly combustible raw materials used in incense stick production. Besides the raw materials, the fire consumed three Agarbatti making machines, liquid perfumes, and a parked two-wheeler.

The Nagpur Fire Department estimates the financial loss resulting from the blaze to be around Rs 7 lakh. However, they managed to save property valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, as authorities seek to ascertain the factors that led to this destructive incident. Fire safety measures, such as the storage and handling of highly combustible materials, will likely be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

The timely and efficient response of the Nagpur Fire Department prevented any casualties and minimized property damage, underscoring the importance of well-equipped and trained firefighting teams in handling such emergencies.

Details are awaited.

