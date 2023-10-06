Nagpur cops recover Rs 11.96 lakh of ‘task fraud’ victim

Nagpur: Prompt action by Nagpur Cyber Police helped a victim in getting back his money, which he had lost to online tricksters in a ‘task fraud’, within 25 days.

A resident of Itwari, Batul Saifuddin Ali was defrauded to the tune of Rs 11.96 lakh by cyber crooks on the pretext of providing a part time job to him by giving him certain tasks by Buzurjap Company on Instagram. The fraudsters had diverted Ali’s money amount to a bank account. Upon realising that he was duped, Ali reported it on National Cyber Crimes Reporting Portal (NCCRP) and also approached Nagpur police. On the basis of Ali’s complaint, a case under Sections 419,420, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66(d),(c) of the Information Technology Act, was registered at Tehsil Police Station.

Using technological expertise, analysis of money trail and call data records, the Cyber Police ensured that the bank account in which Ali’s money was transferred by the fraudsters was frozen. The fraudsters’ bank account which was freezed had a balance of Rs 39 lakh. The investigators then successfully withheld the defrauded amount. Police initiated the legal process. On the basis of the court’s ‘supurdnama,’ the defrauded money was reverted into Ali’s account.

The investigation in the matter was carried out by Sandeep Buwa (Tehsil), Police Inspector Amit Dolas (Cyber Cell), PSI Ketki Jagtap, and NPC Rekha Yadav under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (EoW/Cyber) Archit Chandak.

