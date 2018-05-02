RTE: 67 % admissions finalised in Nagpur district

Nagpur: Under Right to Education Act, admissions of 67% children have been finalised in Nagpur district. The RTE draw had selected 6,685 children out of which 4,477 children have finalised admissions. Under Right to Education Act, 25 % seats in private schools are reserved for children for weaker sections of the society.

In Nagpur district, 6,784 seats in 680 schools were reserved.31, 044 children had registered for these seats.

Draw had selected 6,685 children. The admissions of selected children started in July month due to lockdown. So far, 4477 children have finalised their admissions. The selected children have to take admissions up to August 31.

The directorate of primary education has extended admission date up to August 31.Those parents who are not able to go to school to submit documents are required to send the same on e-mail of concerned schools.