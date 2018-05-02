NT Impact: Sadar cops register case in Khamla youth stripped, filmed case

Nagpur: Following the report published by Nagpur Today, the Sadar cops who earlier refused to register case in Khamla based youth’s case, have booked accused Shakir Khan and one other under in this connection. Cops have registered offence under Sections 364 (A), 392, 341, 323, 504, 506 read with sub-Sections 66 (E) of IT Act against the accused.

According to sources, Shakir and his accomplice had reportedly kidnapped a Khamla based youth from Sadar area and kept him hostage for the night. The accused also filmed him while forcing him to strip and, later thrashed him near Reshambagh ground. When the troubled youth approached Sadar police station, the cops turned blind eye towards his complaint, the victim had alleged.

According to sources, one of the accused was in relationship with Mahal based girl. As the accused got engaged, the girl distanced herself from him. It is when she came in contact with the victim youth. The duo shared a good bond and started meeting each each other. The accused went furious after knowing about their bond. Following which he along with his accomplices decided to teach the victim a lesson.

The accused, reportedly abducted the youth when he went to meet the girl. They kept him hostage for the night, made him stripped and recorded entire episode in the mobile while thrashing him. The agony of the youth didn’t end their, as when he went to Sadar police station with a complaint, he was reportedly denied any sort of help.

However, following the report published by the Nagpur Today, the top police bosses enacted and Sadar cops immediately registered a case.