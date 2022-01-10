Rtd Railway Employee’s daughter, two neighbours booked for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 21.73 lakh from his account

Nagpur: In a bizarre incident, a woman along with her two neighbours was booked by Butibori Police for allegedly withdrawing Rs 21.73 lakh cash from her father’s bank account, without his consent, when the latter was admitted to hospital, police said.

The accused identified as Shashikala Siddharth Gondane, a resident of Ward No. 3, Borkhedi; Tony Thomas Joseph and Meena Sudhakar Ghose, both residents of Butibori under Sections 380, 120 (c), 467, 468, 471 and 384 of Indian Penal Code.

According to police, complainant Siddharth Ramram Gondane (62), a resident of Ward No. 3, Borkhedi railway, retired as a gang-man from railways last year. He received Rs 22 lakh as retirement benefits from the railways. Of them, Rs 15 lakhs were in Fixed Deposits while Rs seven lakh in current bank account.

Due to a severe illness, Siddharth was admitted in the hospital for treatment from April to September this year, police said.

Grabbing the opportunity, the three withdrew Rs 21.73 lakh cash from his bank account by using cheques with forged signatures of Siddharth, police said. When Siddharth learnt about the cash withdrawal, he approached the police and lodged a complaint.