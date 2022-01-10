Senior citizens, front-line workers start receiving ‘Booster Dose’ in Nagpur

Nagpur: The ‘Booster Dose’ for senior citizens and front-line health workers, against the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) has kicked-off from Monday in the city. This is apart from the ongoing vaccination for teens in the 15-18 years age group. Given the potential risk of a third wave of Covid-19, the Central Government has decided to provide one extra dose to people of 60-years and above.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has issued regulations regarding booster dose and said persons who completed 9 months or 39 weeks from the date of taking the second dose are eligible.

About 119 permanent centers of Covishield vaccine have been started for them. Also, the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine will be given to all the citizens above 18 at these centers. Also, 29 permanent vaccination centers for Covaxin have been started.

Citizens over the age of 60 year who have been vaccinated with the Covaxin vaccine will be given a booster dose.

Facilities are available online and through registration or walk in at these centers. Citizens are required to register on-line on the Cowin Portal and there is no need to submit or show any certificate at the immunisation center while taking the third dose.

However senior citizens should consult their physicians before taking the booster dose.