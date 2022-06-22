Rtd CRPF person opens fire in Jaitala after tiff with neighbour

Advertisement
Nagpur: An argument between two neighbours took serious turn on Wednesday morning, after one, a retired CRPF personnel, reportedly opened fire in Jailata area under MIDC Police Station.
Cops have booked accused Ganesh Prasad in this connection.
According to police sources, though accused Prasad claims to have fired shot in the air, one Suraj Khaner has been reportedly injured in the incident. Suraj was later rushed to nearby hospital. After listening to the gunfire, all residents were left puzzled in the morning.
In the meantime MIDC police have rushed to the spot and started the investigation.
