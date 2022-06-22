Nagpur registers 37 new Covid-19 cases in past 24 hours

Advertisement

Nagpur: 37 new cases of Covid-19 werte registered in Nagpur district in a single- day on Tuesday. Of the 37cases, 14 have been reported in Nagpur rural while 23 tested positive for novel coronavirus in the city. With these the cumulative cases reached 5,78,468.

The number of recovered persons is very impressive. Thirty-seven persons became free from coronavirus taking the cumulative recovery to 5,67,806. Recovery rate is still 98.21% but there is a marginal rise in active cases that rose to 324. Nobody died of COVID-19 cases in the district and only three persons are taking treatment in hospital.