RST Cancer Hospital, Nagpur gets Maharashtra’s first Oral Scan device with AI

Nagpur: The Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj (RST) Cancer Hospital has inducted two modern machines with Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its arsenal in the fight against Cancer. These two devices are Thermalytix and the Oral Scan device, which is the first of its kind in Maharashtra. Addressing the press conference organized on the occasion of World Health Day, RST Cancer Hospital Director Dr. Kartal Singh informed the media on Friday. Dr. B K Sharma, Dr. Athar Sheikh, Dr. Anirudha Wagh, and Dr. Madhuri Gawande were also present at the event.

Throwing light on Thermalytix’s abilities, Dr. Kartal informed the media that “Thermalytix works on the principle of an infrared camera and AI. It is used to screen premalignant and malignant lesions of the breast. Thermalytix has an accuracy rate of more than 90% in detecting small cancer lesions, i.e., below half a centimeter (cm) in the breast,” he said.

Thermalytix takes five pictures and gives results in 10 minutes with the help of AI. At RST Cancer Hospital, we have screened over 200 people, out of which around 50 have been shown to be suspected by the device, and three of them have tested positive for cancer cells, Dr. Kartal mentioned.

As the Thermalytix device involves no physical touch between patient and doctor, Dr. Kartal expects more female patients to come forward for tests. Dr. Wagh discussed the Oral Scan device, which is Maharashtra’s first of its kind machine now introduced at RST Cancer Hospital.

“Oral Scan is an optical imaging device for the early detection of (pre) cancerous lesions of the oral activity. It has two parts – one is an infrared camera, and the second is a computer with an AI-based analysis system. It is portable, easy to handle, and easy to use,” he said.

