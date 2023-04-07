Keep tyres in good shape or face ‘No Entry’ on Samruddhi Mahamarg!

Nagpur: The main cause of many accidents on Samruddhi Mahamarg is the bad condition of tyres. Tyre burst or tyre related problems led to mishaps claiming lives. Because of this fact, the Nagpur Rural RTO has focused on tyres.

Strict measures of “No Entry” have been initiated on Samruddhi Mahamarg if the tyres of vehicles are not in good shape. Apart from banning the entry of such vehicles, a fine of up to Rs 20,000 was imposed under Motor Vehicles Act.

Advertisement

A transport official said that tyres needed to be in good shape for safe travel. Regular tyre checks and proper care are just as important as any other part. But since most of the drivers ignore it, tyres are the main cause of accidents. So far flat tyre rate on the Expressway is 15% while tyre burst rate is 12%, he said.

Twenty-two fatal accidents have occurred on Samruddhi Mahamarg in just four months. 36 people have lost their lives in these mishaps.

Shaken by the Expressway’s increasing infamy, the road transport authorities have finally started to get their acts together. “On Thursday, three vehicles — MH27 BZ 5004, DL9 CAU 8389 and MH30 AZ 1652 — were not allowed to enter the Samruddhi Expressway after we found their tyres worn out. All the three four-wheelers were sent back,” said the officiating RTO (Nagpur rural) Vijay Chavhan.

The RTO flying squad also penalised three drivers of four-wheelers for lane cutting violations.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement