Rangoonwala gang burgles booty worth Rs 22.36 lakh from shop in Ganeshpeth

The gang also forcibly took possession of the shop and threatened to kill owner

Nagpur: A gang of five criminals and their ten accomplices burgled cash Rs 7 lakh and other valuables worth over Rs 15 lakh from a shop in Ganeshpeth police jurisdiction in the intervening night of April 1 and 2.

The complainant Anuj Ajay Mehta (36), resident of Flat No. 4, Ajanta Cooperative Society, Byramji Town, Sadar, told Ganeshpeth police that his father Ajay Daryamilal Mehta had taken a shop on rent at Rangoonwala Building’s ground floor situated at Fawwara Chowk, Loharpura. He was regularly paying the shop rent to accused Samir Siddique Rangoonwala, resident of Rangoonwala Building.

However, in the intervening night of April 1 and 2, the accused Samir Siddique Rangoonwala, Mohd Abid Rangoonwala, Farhan Khan of Bhaldarpura, Hayat Khan, Wasim Sheikh and their ten accomplices broke open the shutter locks of Mehta’s shop and stole cash Rs 7 lakh, petroleum products, one laptop, one Desktop computer, a silver note, silver idol, and other valuable collectively worth Rs 22.36 lakh. Moreover, the accused forcibly took possession of Mehta’s shop and threatened to kill him and his family if they did business in Gandhibagh.

Ganeshpeth PSI Kejkar, based on the complaint of Mehta, booked all the accused under Sections 457, 452, 380, 341, 506(B), 34 of the IPC and probing the matter.

