RST Cancer Hospital holds ‘Oral Cancer’ CME

Nagpur: Rashtrasant Tukdoji Regional Cancer Hospital & Research Centre in association with Central India Academy of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons (CIAOMS) conducted a day long CME on “ORAL CANCER” on 8th June 2019 in Vikyomall Hall of RST Premises.

Oral Cancer is presently the biggest threat heading the list of all cancers in this part of the country. Increasing number of patients of Oral Cancer, younger age group of patients in their productive life are the challenges facing the experts in the field of Oral Cancer & Head & Neck Oncology. Dignitaries Dr. Usha Radke Dean VSPM Dental Colleges, Dr. Sindhu Ganvir, Dean, Government Dental College, Dr. Ramkrishna Shenoi Vice Dean, VSPM Dental College, Officials of CRS Shri Ashok Kriplani, Shri Awatram Chawla & Dr. Ramkrishna Chhangani were prominently present along with a large no. of U.G. & P.G. students of GDC, VSPM Dental College & faculty members of the subject.

Dr. Subhrajit Dasgupta, Director RST RCH welcomed all the speakers & the delegates and stressed the importance of such CMEs for the young & budding surgeons. He took pride in saying that Nagpur City now has excellent faculty to conduct such CMEs & workshops and we now no longer have to import faculty from cosmopolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi etc.

He exhorted the young audiences to take up projects & Research work in their respective field and stressed the importance of updating one’s knowledge & experienced by attending such CMES.

Excellent Video Presentation was done by Dr. Aniruddha Wagh Consultant Head & Neck Department, RST RCH & By Dr. Pranav Ingole, Asso. Prof. from VSPM Dental College. Video session was chaired by Dr. B. K. Sharma, Jt. Director RST & Dr. Ramkrishna Shenoi. Lectures were delivered on various topics by Dr. Aparna Sharma, Dr. Satsheel Sapre, Dr. Prashant Dhoke, Dr. Akshay Mishra, Dr. Varsha Manekar, Dr. Anjali Kolhe & Dr. Vaibhav Choudhary. Sessions were chaired by Dr. Sindhu Ganvir, Dr. USha Radke, Dr. Mukta Motwani. The CME was widely attended by over 100 delegates.

Dr. Manisha Mishra of RST alongwith Dr. B. K. Sharma conducted the programme.

