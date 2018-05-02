RSS workers to light diyas at headquarter on Aug 5

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers will light diyas at its headquarter here in Maharashtra on Wednesday and will recite ”Hanuman Chalisa” and ”Ramcharit Manas” to mark “bhoomi pujan” for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, a Sangh functionary said on Tuesday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is one of the few invitees for the ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Workers residing at the Sangh headquarter will light diyas and recite ”Hanuman Chalisa” and ”Ramcharit Manas” (traditional texts dedicated to Lord Hanuman and Lord Shriram, respectively) on Wednesday,” the functionary told PTI.

Meanwhile, the BJP will organise events like singing of bhajans and distribution of ”prasad”, Nagpur city chief Pravin Datke said.

He said diyas will be lighted at temples and ”aartis” will be sung along with ”Hanuman Chalisa”.