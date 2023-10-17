RSS welcomes SC verdict on same-sex marriages

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision on same-sex marriage, saying Parliament can hold a discussion on its various aspects and take “appropriate” decisions.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court refused to grant legal recognition to same-sex marriages earlier in the day.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, who was heading the bench pronouncing its verdict on 21 pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriages, said the court can’t make law but only interpret it and it is for Parliament to change the Special Marriage Act.

“The Supreme Court’s decision on same sex marriage is worth welcoming. Our democratic parliamentary system can seriously discuss all the issues related to this and take appropriate decisions,” Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, said in a post on X.

