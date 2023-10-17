Rs 67 crore Belgian investment in Nagpur firm Rite Water Solutions

Nagpur: City-based Rite Water Solutions, which is into potable water and water quality improvement solutions, said on Monday that it has secured an investment of 7.5 million Euros (around Rs 67 crore) from Belgium-based Incofin Investment Management’s water access acceleration fund.

Founded by Vinod Gaan, Chairman, and led by Abhijeet Gaan, Director and CEO, Rite Water focuses on providing comprehensive, cost-effective and sustainable solutions for safe drinking water to habitations across India where water sources are chemically and biologically contaminated. Incofin is an international impact investment manager with USD 1.4 billion of assets under management.

In March, it launched a water access acceleration fund, making it the first private equity fund for safe drinking water. The investors in the fund include Danone, BNP Paribas, the US International Development Finance Corporation, the Danish Development Finance Institution IFU, Norfund and the US Agency for International Development.

Rite Water has been collaborating with governments, companies, and local authorities for 15 years for safe drinking water access and has deployed over 5,200 purification units and treatment plants across 12 states so far, the statement added.

