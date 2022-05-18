RSS HQ recce: Nagpur ATS quizzing JeM terrorist for last two days

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Nagpur has got custody of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist from Jammu & Kashmir who had conducted recce of Dr Hedgewar Smriti Mandir of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Reshimbag in July last year, according to reports.

According to reports, Raees Ahmed Sheikh Asadulla Sheikh (26), a resident of Khati Mohalla, Chandara, Awantipora town of Pulwama district in J&K, is being thoroughly interrogated by the ATS since the last two days. During interrogation, Raees reportedly told the investigators that a person named Omar, who is operational commander of JeM’s Nawabpur (Pakistan)-based terrorist launching pad, was his handler.

The reports further said that Raees came to Nagpur by a Delhi-Mumbai-Nagpur flight on July 13 and checked into a hotel in Sitabuldi area. The handler had assured Raees that a local man would contact and help him at Nagpur in the operation. However, Raees conducted the reconnaissance on his own as no person contacted him at Nagpur, according to sources.

On July 14, Raees took an auto-rickshaw and reached Reshimbag with the help of Google Map. The location was sent by his handler, sources claimed. His target was to conduct recce of Smriti Mandir. He deboarded the auto near Reshimbag ground in the afternoon. Raees reportedly told the investigators that he took video of Hedgewar Mandir while walking through Reshimbag ground and pretending that he was talking to someone on cell phone. He later shared the video with his handler on WhatsApp but got admonished over poor quality of the video. He was instructed to again shoot the video. However, fearing police, Raees switched off his mobile phone.

Sources said, Raees then called the auto-rickshaw driver and asked him to take to a Masjid. The auto driver dropped him at a Masjid near Santra Market gate where he stayed for the day and returned to the hotel in the evening. On July 15, Raees returned to Srinagar by a Nagpur-Delhi-Srinagar flight, sources added.

A case under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered against Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist at Kotwali Police Station. The probe was transferred to ATS on the instructions of the then DGP Sanjay Pandey.

